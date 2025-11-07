NASHVILLE – The Titans have parted ways with veteran safety Quandre Diggs.
The move comes just two days after the team was awarded safety Jerrick Reed II off waivers from the Seahawks.
The Titans also have safeties Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr. and Kendall Brooks on the team’s active roster.
Diggs rejoined the Titans this year for his second stint with the team. He’d played in all nine games this season, with four starts.
An 11-year pro, Diggs has also played with the Lions and Seahaws in his career.
The Titans have a bye this weekend before returning to action on November 16 against the Texans at Nissan Stadium.