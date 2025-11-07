Slick black laces tie everything together, and rather than the usual brushed steel lace lock you might find on other Nike kicks, this one comes with a lace-style deubré. It’s a little weird, sure, but it’s exactly the sort of freakiness we’ve come to expect from the Utopia artist.

The Air midsole is finished in a vintage-y off-white tone, while co-branding is stamped around the heels—one for Fragment, one for La Flame. The whole thing comes packaged in a special box made just for this collab, complete with four extra pairs of laces.

Compared to 2024, when Scott released his first two original silhouettes with the Swoosh—the Jordan Jumpman Jack and Zoom Field Jaxx—this year has been much quieter for the artist as far as sneakers are concerned. That’s all about to change with the Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Military Blue,’ undoubtedly one of the fall’s biggest and most anticipated drops.

The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Military Blue’ is set to drop on November 8 for $155 via Travis Scott’s website and the SNKRS app.

