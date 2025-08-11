Looking for the most recent Strands answer? Click here for our daily Strands hints, as well as our daily answers and hints for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Wordle, Connections and Connections: Sports Edition puzzles.

Oof, today’s NYT Strands puzzle was really hard for me. It was hard to figure out the theme, hard to find the answers and hard to unscramble the letters. And one of the answers relates more to travel gifts in my head than to this puzzle’s theme. If you need hints and answers, read on.

I go into depth about the rules for Strands in this story.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s Strands theme is: Find the remainder

If that doesn’t help you, here’s a clue: Most of it is gone but this remains.

Clue words to unlock in-game hints

Your goal is to find hidden words that fit the puzzle’s theme. If you’re stuck, find any words you can. Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words. These are the words I used to get those hints but any words of four or more letters that you find will work:

REGS, DREG, TARE, STAR, STARE, RATE, CART, CARTE, TEAR, TEARS, RACE, DIVE, DIVED, SEER, NOSE, VOTE, RINSE.

Answers for today’s Strands puzzle

These are the answers that tie into the theme. The goal of the puzzle is to find them all, including the spangram, a theme word that reaches from one side of the puzzle to the other. When you have all of them (I originally thought there were always eight but learned that the number can vary), every letter on the board will be used. Here are the nonspangram answers:

DREGS, TRACE, REMNANT, RESIDUE, VESTIGE, SOUVENIR

Today’s Strands spangram

The completed NYT Strands puzzle for Aug. 11, 2025, #526. NYT/Screenshot by CNET

Today’s Strands spangram is LEFTOVERS. To find it, look for the L that is three letters to the right on the bottom row, and wind up.

Quick tips for Strands

#1: To get more clue words, see if you can tweak the words you’ve already found, by adding an “S” or other variants. And if you find a word like WILL, see if other letters are close enough to help you make SILL, or BILL.

#2: Once you get one theme word, look at the puzzle to see if you can spot other related words.

#3: If you’ve been given the letters for a theme word, but can’t figure it out, guess three more clue words, and the puzzle will light up each letter in order, revealing the word.