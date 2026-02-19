Looking for the most recent Wordle answer? Click here for today’s Wordle hints, as well as our daily answers and hints for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Connections, Connections: Sports Edition and Strands puzzles.
Today’s Wordle puzzle is a bit tricky, with its double letter and unusual letters. If you need a new starter word, check out our list of which letters show up the most in English words. If you need hints and the answer, read on.
Today’s Wordle hints
Before we show you today’s Wordle answer, we’ll give you some hints. If you don’t want a spoiler, look away now.
Wordle hint No. 1: Repeats
Today’s Wordle answer has one repeated letter.
Wordle hint No. 2: Vowels
Today’s Wordle answer has one vowel, but it’s the repeated letter, so you’ll see it twice.
Wordle hint No. 3: First letter
Today’s Wordle answer begins with R.
Wordle hint No. 4: Last letter
Today’s Wordle answer ends with T.
Wordle hint No. 5: Meaning
Today’s Wordle answer can refer to a place where birds settle or congregate.
TODAY’S WORDLE ANSWER
Today’s Wordle answer is ROOST.
Yesterday’s Wordle answer
Yesterday’s Wordle answer, Feb. 15, No. 1702 was SKULL.
Recent Wordle answers
Feb. 11, No. 1698: VEGAN
Feb. 12, No. 1699: SURGE
Feb. 13, No. 1700: MOOCH
Feb. 14, No. 1701: BLOOM
What’s the best Wordle starting word?
Don’t be afraid to use our tip sheet ranking all the letters in the alphabet by frequency of uses. In short, you want starter words that lean heavy on E, A and R, and don’t contain Z, J and Q.
Some solid starter words to try:
ADIEU
TRAIN
CLOSE
STARE
NOISE