‘I am very happy here’ Tottenham Hotspur v Villarreal (Tue, 20:00 BST)

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs captain Cristian Romero on facing former Spurs defender and fellow Argentine Juan Foyth: “I know him really well. We played together in the U20s and U23s. We managed to spend time together in the national team. He is a great guy and a top player. He was here as well so it will be a special game for him.”

On performances so far under Thomas Frank: “We always focus on our jobs and our work. We have a great manager. We have a great defensive coach. We always want to imporve. If you take Bournemouth out, we’ve done well. We do our best no matter who we are playing against. It is always about increasing our performance and looking to improve.”

On signing an extended contract: “I never said I wanted to leave the club. Nothing came from me in that effect. It is important what the manager and president say. I am very happy here, it is like a family. I like the manager. I like the way we work, the way we train. Always things can improve but I think everyone here at all levels are taking the right steps to improve. I am very happy here.”