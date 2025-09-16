South Central light rail extension opens in south Phoenix Valley Metro officially unveils the new South Central light rail extension in south Phoenix on June 7, 2025.

A light rail commuter train car was destroyed in a fire after a crash with a semitruck, temporarily knocking out power to the train on Sept. 14, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters went to the area near 18th and Washington streets for reports of a crash involving the Valley Metro light rail train, according to Capt. Todd Keller, a Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson.

“Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke from both the semi and the light rail,” Keller said. The crash temporarily caused a power outage on the public transit train, he added.

Crews quickly controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading to a nearby building, according to Keller. He shared photos that showed a portion of the light rail train car left behind as a burnt frame.

Juliana Vasquez-Keating, a Valley Metro spokesperson, said that while the crash remained under investigation, initial details showed the train car and the semitruck collided as the train was headed westbound on Washington Street, with the crash happening near 18th Street.

“Thankfully, all riders on board and the operator were able to safely exit the train without injury,” Vasquez-Keating said in a statement. She said the crash closed the light rail tracks on Washington, but that east and westbound service continued on Jefferson Street.

Keller said no occupants, employees of Valley Metro or firefighters were injured. The driver of the semitruck was taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

“Westbound A Line trains are serving 12th St/Jefferson and 24th St/Jefferson stations. Single-tracking can cause delays, so shuttle buses have also been deployed to supplement westbound service,” Vasquez-Keating said.

Rey Covarrubias Jr. reports breaking news for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Email him at: rcovarrubias@gannett.com, and connect with him on Instagram, Threads, Bluesky and X (formerly Twitter) at @ReyCJrAZ.