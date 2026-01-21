Trump heads to Davos as Greenland threats roil world, markets

President Trump is heading to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as his revived tariff threats against allies over his pursuit of Greenland have roiled markets and upended trading relationships forged just months earlier.

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far,” Trump posted early Tuesday.

The US president is scheduled to hold meetings with European leaders who are furious over his escalating bid to take over Greenland, the territory of a fellow NATO ally in Denmark. Trump predicted to reporters Tuesday that “things are going to work out pretty well,” even as he suggested “you’ll find out” how far he is willing to go to acquire the island.

Trump over the weekend said the US would implement 10% tariffs on eight European countries he says are getting in the way of a US purchase of Greenland. The tariffs would begin Feb. 1 and apply to “any and all goods sent to” the US. The levies on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland would be raised to 25% on June 1 if no agreement is in place.

Trump has also threatened 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne after France’s leader Emmanuel Macron rejected Trump’s call to join his peace initiative.

Earlier on Monday, a letter from Trump to the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was published by Bloomberg and seemed to link Trump’s rationale for wanting to purchase Greenland with the fact that he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump says in the letter obtained by Bloomberg.

EU capitals have entered discussions to implement tariffs of up to $108 billion on American products after Trump posted his plan to levy new tariffs on Europe on Saturday. But Trump predicted that his Greenland pursuit would not force the bloc to rethink its trade agreement with the US or its pledged investments in the country.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court’s first three opportunities to issue a verdict this year on the implications and legality of Trump’s global duties on trade partners have come and gone without a decision. The high court did not hand down a ruling on Tuesday, and it is unclear when it could rule next.

The Trump administration also made appeals to the court last year, and in recent weeks, Trump has frequently expressed concern over the ruling, saying losing the ability to tariff other countries would be a “terrible blow” to the US.