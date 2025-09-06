Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is finally here and opening weekend will continue on Friday with the Los Angeles Chargers meeting the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

The Chargers are entering the second year of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure and are hoping to take a step forward this season after falling to the Texans in last year’s AFC Wild Card round. The team brought in a few new faces to the offense this offseason, one of which being veteran tight end Tyler Conklin. According to FantasyPros, he enters the season with an ADP (average draft position) in the 30’s of all scoring formats and that means he was either a late-round flyer in most drafts or went outright undrafted.

Below, we’ll go over Harris’ outlook in fantasy football for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason after wrapping up a three-year stint with the Jets. He didn’t make too much of an impact in fantasy leagues last season but showed flashes of effectiveness, finishing the year with 51 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

The veteran now joins a tight end room headed up by returning starter Will Dissly, meaning that he will most likely slide into the No. 2 role. How many targets he receives from Justin Herbert remains to be seen.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard/PPR leagues?

Sit. As TE2 for the Chargers, Conklin may only get a few looks his way on Friday for multiple reasons. For starts, the team has a very run-heavy scheme under offensive coordinator Greg Roman and that plays into the favor of running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. Also, the Chargers ran the least amount of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in the NFL last season. If a tight end is going to go off in this offense, it won’t be Conklin.