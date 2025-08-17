Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Odds

Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES; Chase Hooper during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chase Hooper made his UFC debut at just 20 years old back in 2019, earning his spot through Dana White’s Contender Series with a slick triangle choke. Six years later, ‘The Dream’ has matured into one of the most dangerous grapplers in the lightweight division, riding a five fight winning streak that includes some impressive names.

Standing in his way at UFC 319 is Alexander Hernandez. ‘The Great Ape’ has been around the UFC block since 2018, experiencing the highs of spectacular knockouts and the lows of tough losses against elite competition. His recent two fight winning streak shows he’s found some consistency at 32 years old. Both men need this win badly. Hooper needs to continue his rise toward title contention, and Hernandez needs to prove he still belongs among the division’s best.

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez Preview

Chase Hooper brings his southpaw stance and massive physical advantages at 6’1″ with a 74 inch reach. He towers over the 5’9″ Hernandez who sports a 72 inch reach. That four inch height difference becomes even more significant when Hooper uses his length to control distance and set up his takedown attempts. His striking numbers show steady improvement with 4.53 significant strikes landed per minute at 51% accuracy, but everyone knows his real weapon lies on the ground.

Hooper attempts 2.59 takedowns per fight with 34% success and he averages 2.2 submission attempts per fight. His takedown defense sits at 55%. The striking defense of 38% looks concerning on paper, but absorbing only 2.96 strikes per minute suggests he’s good at avoiding prolonged striking battles.

Alexander Hernandez lands 4.38 significant strikes per minute at 40% accuracy while absorbing 4.62 strikes per minute. His 57% striking defense is significantly better than Hooper’s, and his 71% takedown defense could be the key stat in this entire fight. With only 0.1 submission attempts per fight, Hernandez clearly prefers to keep things standing where his power and experience give him the best chance of victory.

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez MMA Betting Odds

The oddsmakers have spoken on this matchup. According to FanDuel, Chase Hooper is a heavy favorite at -320. Meanwhile Alexander Hernandez returns at +260 as an underdog. These odds suggest the betting public believes strongly in Hooper’s ability to get this fight to the ground and impose his will. 

The odds for the fight going the distance have also come out. The probability of the fight ending before the final bell is lower and the odds (-168) reflect that. The odds for the fight seeing the judges scorecards stand at +132

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez Predictions And Picks

Hooper’s length and submission skills make him extremely dangerous once this fight hits the mat, but he needs to get past Hernandez’s improved takedown defense first. Hernandez’s best path to victory involves using his striking experience and power to hurt Hooper before the grappling exchanges begin. His orthodox stance creates some interesting angles against Hooper’s southpaw approach, and his willingness to trade in the pocket could pay dividends if he can land something significant early. 

Hooper will most likely use his reach advantage to set up takedown attempts while avoiding Hernandez’s best shots. His submission game has reached a level where even elite grapplers struggle to escape, and Hernandez’s limited ground game makes him vulnerable once the fight goes down. 

If we bet on the fight, we are going with Chase Hooper to win via submission.

(All odds taken from FanDuel. Bet on the most up-to-date MMA odds, lines, and spreads with FanDuel Sportsbook)

(Image Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski – Imagn Images)

Zaid Quraishi

mma
mma

I am a dedicated MMA and Boxing content writer at The Playoffs. I was instantly hooked on MMA after watching the fight between Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi back in 2014, and since then, i have been an avid writer with a deep love for the sport and its techniques, providing readers with a thorough understanding of the sport. My favorite aspect of working at The Playoffs is the creative freedom it provides. The diverse range of topics, from listicles and SEO to news articles, keeps me engaged and motivates me to continuously improve my skills! I aim to capture the excitement of the combat sports world in my writing, acting as the middleman between fighters and their die-hard fans. It is kind of like a referee, but with words!


Read more


Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Odds


Previous post
UFC 319 Prediction and Betting Odds – Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Odds


Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Odds


Next post
UFC 319 Prediction and Betting Odds – Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Odds










Cricket at the Core of India’s Betting Boom


Understanding The Betting Market in Italy


Best No Deposit Bonus Casino Online Offers Canada 


Best Sports Betting Sites Canada: August 2025


Dafabet Promo Code TPOBET: Get ₹20,000 in August 2025


Bet365 Bonus Code 2025: Use TPOVIP to get up to $1,000


Baterybet Promo Code TPOVIP: get up to ₹150,000 in August 2025


Best MLB Betting Sites

Best MLB Betting Sites in the USA (2025): Top 10 Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed


best nba betting sites

These Are the Best NBA Betting Sites I’ve Used in 2025


Parimatch Bonus Code

Parimatch Bonus Code : Use OUTLOOKVIP in August 2025 to get 700% bonus


CBET Bonus Code 2025: Use OUTLOOKVIP to Get Up to $400 


Pinnacle Promo Code August 2025: Use PINVIP to get welcome bonus


Betwinner promo code

Betwinner Promo Code August 2025: Use VIPBONUSWIN to get 8000 INR


4rabet promo code

4RABET Promo Code 2025- Use to get up to ₹20,000


Mostbet promo code

Mostbet Promo Code August 2025: Use BETMAXWIN to get 125% bonus


Best betting sites USA

Best Betting Sites USA: 7 Online Sportsbooks Ranked [August 2025]


Stake Bonus Code August 2025 – Use XLPROMO to Get $75,000.00 weekly Raffle


crown coins casino logo

Crown Coins Casino Bonus 2025: Complete Guide


mcluck casino review

Is McLuck Casino Legit? | Sign Up to Claim 7500 Gold Coins & 2.50 SC in August 2025


mcluck casino review

McLuck Casino Review – Register to Claim 7500 Gold Coins and 2.50 Sweeps Coins 


crown coins casino logo

Crown Coins Casino review August 2025


chanced casino bonus code

Chanced Casino Bonus Code | Claim 10,000 Gold Coins, 2 SC, & 20 Free Spins


high 5 casino no deposit bonus

High 5 Casino No Deposit Bonus August 2025 – Get 250 Gold Coins, 5 SC & 600 Diamonds


golden hearts promo code

Golden Hearts Promo Code August 2025 | 250,000 Gold Coins & 1000 Sweeps Coins


wow vegas promo code

WOW Vegas Promo Code 2025 | Grab 150,000 WOW Coins & 5 SC Today


hello millions no deposit bonus

Hello Millions Casino No Deposit Bonus 2025 | 15,000 Gold Coins & 2.5 SC


ding ding ding casino

Ding Ding Ding Casino No Deposit Bonus Codes | Get 100,000 Gold Coins & 5 SC


best social casinos

Top 10 Social Casinos in the US 2025 – Play Free Casino Games Now!


best slot sites

Online Slots & Best Slot Sites for US Players


best casinos online us

Best Casinos Online in the U.S. in August 2025


Bitstarz App

BitStarz Bonus Code STARZVIP August 2025: Claim 5 BTC + 180 Free spins


BCGAME.US Promo Code in August 2025


betmgm bonus code

BetMGM Bonus Code – TPOVIP for up to $1,500 in Sports Bonus!


sweeptastic casino

Sweeptastic Promo Code August 2025 | Grab 27,777 Free Lucky Coins & 2 Free SC


best sweepstakes casino no deposit bonus

Best Sweepstakes Casino No Deposit Bonuses in August 2025


best us online sweepstakes casinos

Best US Online Sweepstakes Casinos in August 2025


casinos like chumba

Casinos Like Chumba: Top Alternative Casino Sites Like Chumba in August 2025


1win Promo Code August 2025: Use LOOKWINMAX and get 500% bonus up to ₹80,400


Melbet Bonus August 2025 – Use OUTLOOKVIP to get up to 20,000 INR


Melbet Promo Code August 2025: Use OUTLOOKVIP to Get 12,500 BDT Bonus


1xbet Promo Code August 2025, Use 1XINT24 to Get ₹50,000


BC Game Bonus Code OUTLOOKMAX: Get 20,000.00 INR in August 2025


Best NFL Betting Sites and Apps | The Top 10 Football Betting Sites in 2025


Stake.us Promo Code: Use XLPROMO and Unlock Exclusive Bonuses in August 2025


betmgm welcome bonus

BetMGM Review August 2025 – Register Now to Get a $1500 Bet Bonus


BetMGM App Download – Installation Guide for Android and iOS Users

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards NBA Predictions 01/10/25

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Predictions Picks and Odds 01/10/25

Boston Celtics vs Sacramento Kings NBA Predictions Picks and Odds 01/10/25

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Predictions 01/10/25

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Predictions 01/10

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Predictions 01/10

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Prediction, Picks and Odds for Wild Card Round

Source link