Fans of heavyweight fireworks are in for a treat at UFC 321, as the octagon welcomes back some of the sport’s most devastating finishers on October 25th in Abu Dhabi.

All eyes will be on Tom Aspinall as he defends his undisputed heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the main event.

Aspinall’s last fight came 15 months ago when he was forced to defend his interim belt with a first-round finish over Curtis Blaydes.

With Jon Jones retired, the path has been cleared for Aspinall to truly start his reign over the division.

He will start with the Frenchman, Gane, who has twice fallen short of capturing undisputed glory.

Gane, riding a two-fight win streak including a razor-close decision over Alexander Volkov, will be desperate to finally claim the belt that has eluded him.

Earlier on the card, top-ranked heavyweights Volkov and Jailton Almeida collide in a matchup that could easily serve as a title eliminator.

The Russian is no stranger to big fights. After losing to Aspinall in 2022, he rattled off four-straight wins with stoppages over Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Romanov, and Tai Tuivasa, plus a dominant decision over Sergei Pavlovich.

Almeida is equally as dangerous. The Brazilian has finished his last two opponents – Romanov and Serghei Spivac – both inside a single round.

His speed and timing make him a nightmare matchup for any heavyweight, and Volkov will need to be at his best to avoid a violent ending.

UFC 321 isn’t just about the heavyweights. Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will clash for the vacant women’s strawweight title recently relinquished by Chinese superstar Zhang Weili. Their fight promises to be a technical grappling showdown.

At bantamweight, former title challenger Umar Nurmagomedov will face Mario Bautista, while light-heavyweights Aleksandar Rakic and Azamat Murzakanov do battle.

The mix of heavy hitters and lighter technicians ensures there’s something for every type of fight fan.