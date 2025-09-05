Sheinelle Jones, a familiar face on the 3rd Hour of the Today show, is making her return to Studio 1-A Friday at 7 a.m.

The co-host, who has been away following the loss of her husband, Uche Ojeh, will share a deeply personal interview with Savannah Guthrie.

Jones and her husband were college sweethearts and married for 17 years. They have three children together.

During this interview, Jones will open up about how she and her children are grieving the loss of their father and why she calls her experience a “beautiful nightmare.” She reflects on her journey by caring for her husband during his battle with brain cancer to grieving this painful loss.

She’ll also share personal revelations she’s made along the way and her message of hope she hopes to offer for anyone facing their own struggles on dealing with personal deaths.

Her husband died in late May following an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. He was 45.

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him,” Guthrie said.

Jones will officially resume her Today Show duties on Monday.

For anyone dealing with any struggles surrounding brain tumors and brain cancer, one local woman is doing her part for offering emotional and mental support for anyone who needs it.

Duke University’s Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center will soon offer new mental and emotional support for its patients, their families and their caregivers — all thanks to the donation of a former patient’s daughter.

Durham native Rebecca Feinglos donated $250,000 to create the Susan & Mark Feinglos Grief initiative in honor of her parents.