Understanding service animals, ESAs and public access

Elizabeth Spencer | American Fork Citizen

For nine years, Lindsay Griffiths has been running the American Fork Youth Cavemen Cheer Program, changing the lives of numerous youth in our community. Lindsay volunteers hundreds of hours annually to young women in grades Kindergarten through ninth grade. The program gives girls a place to connect and find belonging.

Lindsay is a stay-at-home mother of four who says she will do anything for her children, calling herself an “overly-involved helicopter mother.” When her daughter, Ellie, was in the seventh grade, Lindsay was asked to take over the program. The original Cavemen Cheer involved just a small group of teams, mainly serving junior high students. Since taking over the program, Lindsay has grown the teams to include Kindergarten through sixth grade. Each grade has a team led by one to two coaches.

“American Fork is so lucky to have someone like her willing to run a program like this. She continues to grow the program each year, and it just keeps getting better and better,” shared Jen Rutter, whose eighth grade daughter has been cheering with Cavemen Cheer since she was very young.

“I think it brings them together, a place to fit in,” Lindsay remarked about the program. The girls who participate from K-6 enter American Fork Junior High School with friends already made from various elementary schools in the area. Lindsay said the program creates lifelong friendships.

The kickoff to cheer season begins with tryouts in March and concludes in November with a final cheer competition at Utah Valley University. During the season, the girls cheer at football games and participate in local competitions. The cheerleaders are welcomed into the program with an opening social for team bonding.

One of the highlights of the program and Lindsay’s favorite event during the season is Cheer Camp. During this time, the girls work hard on choreography and get to spend the evening in a local hotel with their teammates.

“It’s less about how great you are as a cheerleader and more about team bonding, learning how to be a leader and a better person altogether. That’s what she strives for in the program,” said Ellie, one of Lindsay’s three daughters, who also helps coach a team.

Lindsay ensures the cheerleaders are outfitted in the best attire. If a girl makes the cheer squad and Lindsay learns there is financial strain in the family, she personally sponsors that cheerleader. She sponsors two to three girls a year for cheer.

Lindsay says she has watched the girls as they grow up in the program. “There’s nothing better than walking into the high school football games when the little girls are in their uniforms,” she shared.

“I couldn’t do it without the coaches,” said Lindsay of the program, which includes over 120 youth.

Toni Ozuna has been coaching with Lindsay for the past six years. “It’s amazing to see how much she has built the program over the years to make it inclusive and give every girl who has wanted to be a part of a team that opportunity. She is an incredible director and, more than that, person. I have seen her show up in this community in so many ways, giving back anonymously, never wanting credit for anything she does. I’m so blessed to be a part of her program,” shared Ozuna.

Shayla Welch has been working for nine years as head coach under Lindsay’s program. She trains and choreographs the cheerleaders’ routines. “I think it really does build kids up,” said Welch of Caveman Cheer. She noted the program gives cheerleaders the option to compete, but not at the same intense level as some programs, and since it’s not year-round, it’s more affordable.

“Making friends is so tough nowadays, so I love that this really brings the team together and helps them make friends. Especially that really awkward age, like sixth or seventh grade, when you go into junior high and there are so many people. It’s nice that you already have friends from your team,” said Welch.

Aside from the friendships formed through Lindsay’s program, Welch added if there is ever a problem, Lindsay will figure it out and will always know what to do. “She always has your back,” Welch added.

“It’s been awesome to work under her, both as an employee and as a daughter. She’s a great mom and a great caregiver,” said Ellie of her mother. Ellie grew up cheering and has been coaching with her mom for years. When asked about her mom, she replied, “She goes above and beyond with everything she does. She is always thinking about others, and she doesn’t know how to put herself first, which has helped me become the person I am today.”

Sky Houghton has been coaching under Lindsay for over two years. She said Lindsay hires coaches with strong backgrounds who know what they are doing. “I learned my technique, tumbling and all my dancing from her program,” said Houghton of her training with Cavemen Cheer.

She admires Lindsay’s loyalty. “She’s a ride-or-die for anyone,” shared Houghton, “I admire her commitment. She’s very responsible. I just love and admire her; she’s my favorite person.”

“You can tell she loves what she does, and she is so good at it. She’s organized and more on the ball than anyone I have ever met. Through this experience, we have grown to love Lindsay and have gained a good friend out of it,” added Rutter of Lindsay’s service to the program.

Lindsay’s youngest daughter, Lexi, is a Junior at American Fork High School and cheers on the school’s varsity squad. When asked about her mother’s service, Lexi replied, “She does everything above and beyond to help everyone get to where their best is.” Lexi noted her mother’s attention to detail in serving the girls and how she makes everything perfect. She said her mom gives the girls love and support for everything in their lives and helps them become better people.

Although the regular cheer season has ended for the year, Lindsay recently put together an accelerated competition team involving 34 cheerleaders from grades six through 10. This team started training in November and will compete through April in state and national championships.

“I think with the coaching staff she has behind this and with her connection, I could see this team going pretty far,” concluded Houghton.

If your daughter would like to get involved in the 2026 cheer season, follow @afcavemencheer on Instagram. Registration for K-6 grades and tryouts for seventh through ninth grades will take place the week of March 23.

In honor of Lindsay’s example of service and loyalty, Chick-fil-A in American Fork has graciously provided a celebratory meal for the Griffiths family.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related