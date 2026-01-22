Unseeded Ethan Quinn to face rising star Jakub Mensik in third round

American Ethan Quinn and Czech 18th seed Jakub Mensik will clash for a place in the Australian Open fourth round after the two rising stars produced comprehensive straight-sets victories to dismiss their respective opponents on Thursday.
Ethan Quinn, a 21-year-old unseeded American making his main draw debut in Melbourne, authored the upset of the morning by dominating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2 6-3 6-2. The 28-year-old Pole appeared flat-footed as Quinn dictated play with aggressive baseline hitting and tactical variety. The victory follows Quinn’s clinical opening-round dismissal of 24th seed Tallon Griekspoor, meaning the world number 112 has yet to drop a set in the tournament.
The American’s breakthrough this week follows a highly successful collegiate career. Quinn is a former NCAA singles champion out of the University of Georgia, a milestone he achieved in 2023 as a freshman before deciding to turn professional. Having arrived in Melbourne with limited experience at the Grand Slam level, Quinn’s rapid adaptation to the Australian hard courts has made him one of the most dangerous unseeded players remaining in the draw.
Jakub Mensik, aged 20, ensured he would be Quinn’s next opponent by ending the run of 19-year-old Spanish wildcard Rafael Jodar with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win. The Czech, who is currently seeded 18th, utilized a dominant service performance to stay in control throughout the contest. Mensik won 80 percent of his first-serve points and struck 26 unforced errors in a performance he described as a significant improvement over his five-set marathon in the first round.
“Today was a mental and physical game, but to be honest, it was a little bit of different conditions than two days ago,” Mensik explained during his post-match press conference. “It was much colder and a little bit windy. I’m just super happy that especially after the first match, I spent a little bit less time on the court. It’s always easier to win in three sets and one and a half hours than spend around four and a half; I could manage my energy and keep it for the next rounds.”
Reflecting on the unique experience of facing someone younger than himself in Jodar, Mensik noted the shifting landscape of the tour. “I’ve been saying that all the time, even two years ago when I was the one coming up with a lot of expectations,” Mensik said. “It’s always good for our sport that there is always someone new and you don’t know what to expect.”
The third-round encounter between Mensik and Quinn will be the first meeting between the two young professionals. With both players showcasing high-level serving and court coverage, the match is expected to be a highlight of the weekend schedule as they vie for a career-best result in Melbourne.