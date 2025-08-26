The first round of women’s singles at the US Open wraps up on Tuesday, Day 3 of the event. There are 20 matches remaining to be contested, and our writers here at LastWordOnTennis share their thoughts on them. We split the 20 matches between five articles. The other four feature Naomi Osaka vs Greet Minnen, Iga Swiatek vs Emiliana Arango, Coco Gauff vs Ajla Tomljanovic, and Danielle Collins vs Jaqueline Cristian. Predicting these matches are Tope Oke, Jordan Reynolds, and Ilemona Onekutu. Who do you think will advance?

US Open Day 3 Women’s Predictions

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sonay Kartal

Tope:

Sonay Kartal comfortably defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia at Indian Wells earlier this year, in straight sets. Although neither player is currently in great form, Kartal has a better record in hardcourt events this year. Regardless, I still believe the Brazilian is the better hard court player, has more experience and pedigree to get past the young Brit.

Prediction: Haddad Maia in 3

Jordan:

This could be among the lengthiest matches of 2025. In previous years, I would have backed Haddad Maia to grind through a long battle. But she is enduring a rough season and has particularly struggled against opponents without overwhelming power.

Prediction: Kartal in 3

Ilemona:

Haddad Maia brings proven experience and a big lefty game that can do damage on hard courts, even if injuries have disrupted her rhythm this season. Kartal has impressed in qualifying and carries momentum into her main-draw debut. The Brazilian’s edge in power and past Slam pedigree, though, makes her a difficult opponent to draw early.

Prediction: Haddad Maia in 3

Lois Boisson vs Viktorija Golubic

Tope:

While both players prefer the dirt, Golubic boasts an impressive hard court record and has been playing in New York for almost a decade even though she hasn’t made it past the first round. Its time to break the jinx.

Prediction: Golubic in 3

Jordan:

I feel Golubic can surprise the French Open semifinalist. Boisson prefers slow courts, and might find the lively US Open courts challenging to handle against Golubic. The Swiss player also possesses variety and could disrupt Boisson’s rhythm.

Prediction: Golubic in 2

Ilemona:

Boisson is still making her first steps at this level outside clay and will be looking to settle quickly on the faster surface. Golubic, with her variety and court craft, tends to thrive when she can disrupt younger opponents’ rhythm. This first-time matchup could hinge on whether Boisson handles that change of pace effectively.

Prediction: Golubic in 3

Anastasia Zakharova vs Elina Avanesyan

Tope:

This is one that can swing either way between two evenly matched players. I’ll go with the in-form Russian to make something of her debut.

Prediction: Zakharova in 3

Jordan:

As usual, Avanesyan will set up to defend well and wear down her opponent. Can Zakharova break down that rearguard? It is possible, but I think Avanesyan starts as a slight favorite.

Prediction: Avanesyan in 3

Ilemona:

Zakharova has been quietly improving, with a solid hard-court run at lower-tier events giving her some confidence. Avanesyan, though, has already proven herself on the main stage and competes with relentless consistency from the baseline. Their all-Russian clash promises long rallies, but experience at this level might prove the deciding factor.

Prediction: Avanesyan in 2

Amanda Anisimova vs Clara Burel

Tope:

In the last three editions of the US Open, Anisimova was unable to get past the first round each time. However, this year has been the best of her career in terms of results, so the American has every reason to think that this time could be different. Against an Australian who is finding it difficult to gain any real momentum lately, look for the American to handle this challenge comfortably.

Prediction: Anisimova in 2

Jordan:

Tracking Anisimova’s progress in New York will be fascinating after her Wimbledon run. Birrell is dangerous, but this is a tough matchup for her. She rallies on attack and struggles in defense, not an ideal combination against an opponent with Anisimova’s firepower.

Prediction: Anisimova in 2

Ilemona:

Anisimova’s record since her run to the Wimbledon final hasn’t been ideal, but her firepower on hard courts should give her the edge here. Burel has been steady in recent months and competes well in longer rallies, yet she may struggle to match Anisimova’s shot-making when the American is in rhythm.

Prediction: Anisimova in 2

