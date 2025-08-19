TREMONTON — Two police officers killed in the line of duty Sunday evening were honored Monday with a procession to escort their bodies to the medical examiner’s office and then back home to northern Utah.

A police motorcade escorted the bodies of Tremonton-Garland Police Sgt. Lee Sorensen, 56, and officer Eric Estrada, 31, to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner in Taylorsville earlier in the day. A second procession began about 6 p.m. to take them back to their hometowns.

Tremonton closed all city offices on Monday to prepare. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff.

Broken out windows and an open door are seen at a home where three officers and a K-9 were shot Sunday night. The home waits for investigators to begin processing the evidence in Tremonton, Monday. (Photo: Brian Nicholson for the Deseret)

In addition to the two officers being killed, Box Elder County sheriff’s deputy Mike Allred and his police K-9, Azula, a 3-year-old female Belgian Malinois, were also shot and injured while investigating a domestic violence situation late Sunday.

“Tragedies like these rock the entire community, state, and even nation. These officers and their families served their community every day and will forever be remembered as heroes,” said Brigham City Police Chief Chad Reyes.

‘Armed with a high-powered rifle’

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, an officer from the Tremonton-Garland Police Department responded to several 911 hang-up calls from a Tremonton neighborhood. The officer was speaking to a resident at 705 N. 200 East about an apparent domestic dispute when a man with a gun emerged from the home.

“The male opened fire on the officer, striking and killing the officer,” Reyes said.

Ryan Michael Bate, 32, “was armed with a high-powered rifle,” according to a police booking affidavit.

“Bate opened fire on two officers, fatally wounding both. A Box Elder County K-9 deputy, responding to a call for backup, was also shot while inside his vehicle. The deputy sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bullets penetrating the vehicle struck the deputy’s police service K-9 in the rear compartment, causing serious injuries; the K-9 is expected to survive,” the affidavit states.

“The investigation revealed that, prior to police arrival, Bate had assaulted his wife by slamming her head into a door frame,” the affidavit says.

Deputy Allred was shot was taken to a local hospital in fair condition. He was released from the hospital Monday morning, Reyes said. Azula is expected to be held overnight at the vet clinic as a precaution.

Sorensen and Estrada

Sorensen was recently promoted to sergeant and planned to be sworn into his new role on Friday. He had 17 years of experience as a police officer, 16 of which were at the Garland Police Department. He is survived by his wife, Lanette, and their children.

Sorensen was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Tremonton Fire Department in February for his dedication, support, professionalism and commitment to excellence in assisting fire and EMS units, according to the department.

He and his wife received Garland’s Wheelon Award in 2020, which recognizes individuals who have significantly impacted the city.

Blue ribbons adorn the trees along the road in front of the Tremonton Garland Police Department in memory of two police officers who were shot and killed, in Tremonton, Monday. (Photo: Brian Nicholson for the Deseret)

Estrada began his career in 2017 with the Logan Police Department. He then joined the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, where he first served in the jail. Afterward, he worked as a patrol officer and detective at the North Park Police Department before returning to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this year, Estrada joined the Tremonton Police Department, where he served as a line officer and a member of the community outreach team.

He is survived by his wife, Brittney, and their two children, Cienna and Luka.

The department described Estrada as a dedicated father and husband, deeply loving and cherishing his family. He also enjoyed CrossFit, and his favorite role in law enforcement was being on patrol, where he loved interacting with people and engaging with the community.

An estimated 40 to 50 deputies from Cache County and Weber County responded to the scene, as well as the Box Elder County SWAT team.

“After firing on these three officers and police service dog, the suspect was convinced to put down his weapon by bystanders and he was taken into custody by additional responding officers,” Reyes said.

‘Your neighbor … is shooting his guns’

Neighbor Tyson Taylor said he spoke to one of the officers minutes before his death. The officer was investigating several 911 hang-up calls coming from that Tremonton neighborhood to try and determine who needed help.

“And he just said, ‘Are you pushing the button for distress on your phone?” And I’m just like, ‘No, I’m not doing (that).’ So I showed him my phone and then he just drove off around the block. He’s like, ‘I’m just trying to find this distress call. I’d hoped it would be an easy night,’ or whatever, something like that,” Taylor said.

Minutes later, he heard gunshots and drove around the corner and found the officer.

“He was just on the corner and I said, ‘Hey I heard some fireworks, it sounded like fireworks.’ He told me, ‘No, your neighbor on the corner is shooting his guns and it’s an active shooter right now.’ He said, ‘You need to go home and get in your home.'”

Moments later, Taylor said he heard more gunshots.

Reyes said domestic violence calls can be unpredictable.

“We don’t know what we’re walking into. They can be one of the most dangerous events we’re dispatched to,” he said.

Bate was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and assault.

According to court records, he was arrested and charged last year for another domestic violence incident at the same house. He was charged in 1st District Court with aggravated assault and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, but those charges were later dismissed, court records state.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless act of violence that claimed the lives of two brave Tremonton police officers and wounded a Box Elder County sheriff’s deputy. These brave individuals wear the uniform each day to protect us, fully aware of the risks involved, and today we are reminded of their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice,” Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren said in a statement.

Tremonton Fire Department awarded then-officer Lee Sorensen (left) with the Distinguished Service Award on Feb. 28. “Officer Sorensen demonstrates unwavering dedication and support to our fire and EMS units during incidents. His professionalism and commitment to excellence set a shining example of interdepartmental cooperation,” according to the city. (Photo: Tremonton city)

“On behalf of the city of Tremonton, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and pray for the quick recovery of the wounded deputy. We mourn with their loved ones, their fellow officers, and the entire community that feels this loss so profoundly.”

The processional for the officers is expected to reach Tremonton by 5:30 p.m. It will then go along Main Street to 300 East to Rudd Funeral Home, 1234 S. Main, in Garland, where Sorensen will be received. The procession will then continue along Highway 30 to Allen’s Funeral Home, 34 E. Center, in Logan, where Estrada will be received.

“While the Box Elder County Fair will go on as planned, tonight we pause to stand together as a community, remembering and honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” the county announced.

Two police officers were killed, and a deputy and K-9 were injured in a shooting in Tremonton late Sunday. (Photo: Wesley Barton, KSL-TV)

‘We owe these heroes a debt’

Cox was one of many state leaders, lawmakers and police agencies extending condolences Monday.

“A terrible and tragic night. Abby and I join the entire state in mourning the loss of these courageous law enforcement officers. Our support and prayers go out to their families and fellow officers. May God bless all those who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” Cox tweeted.

By Monday afternoon, Cox ordered all U.S. and Utah flags to be lowered to half-staff “until sunset on the day of interment” in honor of the officers.

“Today, our hearts are broken. Sgt. Lee Sorensen and officer Eric Estrada gave their lives in service to their neighbors and community. Abby and I join all Utahns in mourning alongside their families, the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, and every officer who puts on the uniform to protect others. We owe these heroes a debt that can never be repaid. As we grieve, let us also recommit to supporting the men and women of law enforcement who stand on the front lines to keep our neighborhoods safe. May God bless the Sorensen and Estrada families, and all those who are hurting in this time of loss,” the governor said.

Offices salute as the bodies of two Tremonton police officers are escorted to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner in Taylorsville on Monday. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

“Heartbroken by the tragic loss of two law enforcement officers in Tremonton last night. My prayers are with their families, the wounded deputy, and all who serve to keep us safe,” Sen. John Curtis posted.

“‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’ Please join me in praying for these heroic officers, their families, and the community of Tremonton in the wake of this tragedy,” Sen. Mike Lee tweeted.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason posted, “We are heartbroken by the loss of 2 Tremonton Police Officers in the line of duty and are praying for the recovery of the injured Box Elder County Deputy. We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and community. We stand in solidarity with you.”

The Clearfield Police Department posted on social media, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families, loved ones, and the entire Tremonton-Garland Police Department family during this difficult time. Their courage, sacrifice, and commitment to protecting their community will never be forgotten.”

“The tragic events in Tremonton weigh heavily on all of us. Our thoughts are with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Deputy and their K9 partner who were injured in the incident. We’re hoping for their full and speedy recovery,” Unified police said.

The Utah Chiefs of Police Association also extended its condolences Monday.

“The law enforcement community stands in mourning following a senseless tragedy and brutal act of violence,” said association President Brad Bishop, who is also the Payson police chief. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect their communities, and promise to respond anywhere, anytime, putting their lives on the line every day without a second thought. No response is more complex and unpredictable than a domestic violence call, and none creates more potential danger for our officers. Please keep these brave officers and their families in your prayers today. We will never forget their sacrifice.”

“The men and women of Santaquin Fire Department stand and mourn with our brothers and sisters in Tremonton Fire and Police Departments. We know how you are feeling because we have stood in your shoes. This is so difficult in any department, but small departments it hits differently,” the department posted.

Contributing: Linda Williams, Brian Carlson