After a September ceremony, the pair were officially wed in a week-long celebration close to home in Palm Beach, Florida.
“I can’t describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was,” Venus told *Vogue* in December. “It was just a dream.”
In between planning a whirlwind celebration with Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events, Williams found time to prepare for her first Australian since 2021, accepting a wild card and first-round date with Olga Danilovic.
“Yeah, I was training nonstop those three months,” Williams said on Saturday. “There were periods where I was super busy so I’d have to take a week off here or three days off there, but for the most part I was training and trying to get myself back in the groove.
“At this point, I need to be kind to myself, because I’m getting so many things right, but, you know, there had been a lack of playing matches. So, you know, I’m playing well. I’m setting myself up each point to win points and controlling the points. That’s exactly how I’d want to play, and I’m playing the tennis I need to play.”
