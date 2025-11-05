Milwaukee Bucks team reacts to Indiana fans booing Myles Turner
The Milwaukee Bucks are playing their fourth road game of the season. They’ve already had to go through customs twice.
The Bucks make a second trip to Canada in less than two weeks to face the Toronto Raptors. They’ve won two of three games away from Fiserv Forum.
It’s also the first back-to-back set of games this season for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a happy flight from Indianapolis to Toronto after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot at the buzzer defeated the Indiana Pacers, 117-115, Nov. 3.
The victory improved the Bucks’ record to 5-2. That’s a reversal from a year ago, when the team began the season in a 2-8 hole.
Here’s how to watch and listen to the game:
What channel is Bucks vs Raptors on tonight?
- TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin.
- Stream: You can stream the game on the FanDuel Sports Wisconsin app through your television or streaming carrier. Fubo also has a free trial for new subscribers.
- Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Marques Johnson (analysis) and Stephen Watson (sideline reporter) will call the game on FanDuel Sports Wisconsin.
Bucks vs Raptors start time
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
How can I listen to Bucks vs Raptors on the radio?
Is Bucks vs Raptors on SiriusXM radio?
- Yes, the Bucks broadcast is on the Sirius XM app and the Raptors broadcast is on Channel 167.
Bucks vs Raptors odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Nov. 4
- Spread: Raptors by 3.5
- Over/under: 237.5
- Moneyline: Bucks +125, Raptors -155
Bucks schedule 2025-26
Here are the Bucks’ next five games (all times are Central):
- Nov. 4: at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
- Nov. 7: Chicago, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup game)
- Nov. 9: Houston, 2:30 p.m.
- Nov. 10: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
- Nov. 12: at Charlotte, 6 p.m.