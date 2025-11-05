Últimas Notícias: Câmara de Curitiba aprova ampliação do Armazém da FamíliaWatch Bucks vs Raptors tonight; TV channel, time, streaming, oddsconfira resultado do sorteio desta terça-feiraMinistério Público do Paraná sediará Encontro Nacional de Defesa do Patrimônio Público em dezembroresultado do sorteio desta terça-feiraCarreta Saúde da Mulher tem equipe formada só por mulheres, inclusive a motorista5 dicas para se preparar para a menopausaWhere to watch Atletico Madrid Champions League match streaming free today; Start time, oddsFeira de Vinil tem preço de Black Friday e encontro de colecionadoresMPPR denuncia 25 pessoas investigadas na Operação Las Vegas, que desarticulou esquema ilegal de apostas digitaisBrasil registra quase 2.500 pessoas com nome Neymar, diz Censo5 dicas para controlar o perfeccionismo e a autocobrança para o EnemPrograma trata de fraudes tributárias e sonegação fiscal e do impacto negativo dessas práticas no dia a dia de toda a populaçãoSua TV box parou de funcionar? Entenda o esquema do gatonetMPPR empossa seis Promotores Substitutos nesta sexta-feira (7/11)Bairros mais disputados de Curitiba; veja a lista dos “queridinhos”WTA Finals tennis: Coco Gauff v Jasmine Paolini, Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula – live | WTA FinalsEncontro em Curitiba discute novidades no tratamento do câncer de mamaNovo voo vai ligar Foz do Iguaçu a Lima, no PeruBest Celebrity Shoes at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala [PHOTOS]5 lançamentos da Netflix para a semana 03 a 09 de novembro 2025Falecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta segunda-feira (03/11)4 orações ao anjo Aladiah para atrair saúde, proteção e prosperidadeRui Hachimura Didn’t Know About Austin Reaves Until Crossing Up Giannis Antetokounmporesultado do sorteio desta segunda-feiraReceitas de forno: 4 pratos vegetarianos para o jantarResultado Lotofácil 3529: veja números desta segundaSTF acolhe recurso do MPPR e reconhece responsabilidade do Estado do Paraná por danos a vítimas da “Operação Centro Cívico”, ocorrida em 2015Sorteios das loterias mudam de horário a partir desta segunda-feiraGrande Curitiba ganha nova fábrica de veículos elétricos e híbridosLong-term use of melatonin supplements linked to higher risk of heart failure and deathFiscalização do MPPR em clínica de hemodinâmica de Umuarama identifica irregularidades em procedimentos médicos e possível fraude ao SUSCrimes violentos caem em Curitiba nos primeiros 9 meses de 2025PR-408, em Morretes, ficará em ‘Pare e Siga’ a partir desta terçaMPPR denuncia quatro pessoas por sequestro, cárcere privado e homicídios de pacientes em centro terapêutico de Bocaiúva do Sul6 práticas semanais para manter o fluxo de caixa da empresa saudável5 dicas para manter o equilíbrio na reta final do EnemGaeco de Curitiba cumpre mandados da Operação Paralelo, que apura atuação de grupo criminoso com suspeita de participação de policial militar3 vitaminas caseiras para tomar antes do treino de musculaçãoMarlins promote Gabe Kapler to general managerAlmoço saudável: 5 receitas nutritivas e fáceis para variar o cardápio da semanaAtriz aprende a esquartejar para viver Elize Matsunaga em sériePerguntas tratam de organização criminosa e da diferença entres prisõesPolicial civil salva recém-nascido engasgado em delegacia na RMC2 banhos para limpar as energias após o HalloweenMinistério Público do Paraná promove campanha de conscientização contra o bullying nas escolasApós leilões, veja quem são os “donos” das estradas do ParanáThe Rise of Elevator Shoes and How Height-Boosting Footwear Redefines Modern ConfidenceYou may be getting a notice that your personal info was leaked in a Conduent data breach. Here’s whyObituário Curitiba! Lista de falecimentos desta segunda-feira (03)Elon Musk and Sam Altman Are Still Trading Jabs Over OpenAIHow Nick Emmanwori is showing Seahawks were smart to trade up for himCanais de drenagem recebem limpeza para prevenção de alagamentostudo o que você precisa saber antes de ir ao showGel à base de tilápia pra tratar animais feridos é desenvolvido no PRParaná é o 4° estado com mais pessoas em situação de ruaMillie Bobby Brown teria sido assediada por colega de ‘Stranger Things’, diz jornalRelease Date, Cast, Plot and NewsAlexandre Curi confirma pré-candidatura ao governo do PREgito inaugura museu colossal que custou R$ 5,3 bilhões322 cidades do Paraná têm sob alerta de tempestade e granizoSérie sobre Maguila segue altos e baixos do boxeador brasileiroApós forte temporal, Defesa Civil oferece ajuda a municípios afetados no PRLions planning to keep core intact after Aidan Hutchinson deal6 receitas de empadas vegetarianas salgadas4 simpatias e banhos ideais para o Dia dos Finados6 cuidados essenciais com gatos idososFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário deste domingo, 02/11/2025NFL Week 9 odds, picks, best betsHoróscopo do dia: previsão para os 12 signos em 02/11/2025Tarot semanal: previsão para os signos de 03 a 09 de novembro de 2025Australian cricketer, 17, dies after being hit by ball: ‘We will cherish Ben forever’Key to beating Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 6 is creating traffic on basepathsconfira as dezenas deste sábadoWhere to watch Al Nassr vs Al Feiha live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro LeagueObituário Curitiba! Lista de falecimentos deste sábado (1º)Trick or treat? Halloween in Orlando will be cool but won’t set a record7 orações para o Dia de Todos os SantosDodgers bullpen wears hat tribute to Alex VesiaFio de cabelo branco vale sérum da Natura em ação em CuritibaAprenda a fazer banho de açúcar para atrair sorte e harmoniaArroz de forno: 7 receitas simples para deixar o jantar mais saborosoresultado do sorteio desta sexta-feira5 grupos de alimentos essenciais para incluir na dieta vegana Draymond Green takes clear shot at Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns in denouncing Knicks as a contenderveja as datas mais importantesCuritiba abre vagas para cursos gratuitos de confeitaria natalinaAlpinistas encaram 44 metros para limpar obelisco em Curitibaveja números sorteados nesta sextaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta sexta-feira (31/10)Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Here’s what happens to your body when clocks changeÁrea abandonada na Sete de Setembro pode render milhões: entenda!Caravana de motorhomes chega ao Parque Barigui neste sábadoMinistério Público do Paraná obtém no Judiciário medida de proteção para vítima que virou alvo de ofensas em publicações nas redes sociais em ParanaguáCuritiba pode celebrar Dia de São Carlo Acutis8 filmes de Halloween para toda a famíliaHannover 96: Lüttjes vom Tage: Die Kurznachrichten vom DonnerstagEx-atriz da Globo com deficiência diz que sofreu maus-tratos nos bastidores de novelaWhy GTA 6 Second Delay Decision May Have Already Been MadeAssinatura de vinhos x compra em loja: o que vale mais a pena para quem quer evoluir no paladar