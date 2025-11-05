play

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing their fourth road game of the season. They’ve already had to go through customs twice.

The Bucks make a second trip to Canada in less than two weeks to face the Toronto Raptors. They’ve won two of three games away from Fiserv Forum.

It’s also the first back-to-back set of games this season for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a happy flight from Indianapolis to Toronto after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot at the buzzer defeated the Indiana Pacers, 117-115, Nov. 3.

The victory improved the Bucks’ record to 5-2. That’s a reversal from a year ago, when the team began the season in a 2-8 hole.

Here’s how to watch and listen to the game:

What channel is Bucks vs Raptors on tonight?

  • TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin.
  • Stream: You can stream the game on the FanDuel Sports Wisconsin app through your television or streaming carrier. Fubo also has a free trial for new subscribers.
  • Announcers: Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Marques Johnson (analysis) and Stephen Watson (sideline reporter) will call the game on FanDuel Sports Wisconsin.

Bucks vs Raptors start time

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

How can I listen to Bucks vs Raptors on the radio?

Is Bucks vs Raptors on SiriusXM radio?

  • Yes, the Bucks broadcast is on the Sirius XM app and the Raptors broadcast is on Channel 167.

Bucks vs Raptors odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Nov. 4

  • Spread: Raptors by 3.5
  • Over/under: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks +125, Raptors -155

Bucks schedule 2025-26

Here are the Bucks’ next five games (all times are Central):

  • Nov. 4: at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 7: Chicago, 7 p.m. (NBA Cup game)
  • Nov. 9: Houston, 2:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 10: at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
  • Nov. 12: at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

