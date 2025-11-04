CWC Seattle Sounders Atletico Madrid Soccer
Spanish giants Atletico Madrid look to right the ship against Belgian side Union St.-Gilloise in today’s 2025/26 UCL League Phase match. This highly anticipated match kicks off on Tuesday, November 4, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. MST) with a live broadcast on Paramount Plus.

What TV channel is the Atletico Madrid vs. Union SG Champions League match on today? Is it streaming only?

When: This 2025/26 UEFA Champions League – League Phase match kicks off on Tuesday, November 4, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. MST).

Where: Riyadh Air Metropolitano | Madrid, Spain

Atletico vs Union SG Champions League most recent betting odds

Moneyline: ATL: -375 | Draw: +550 | USG: +1100

