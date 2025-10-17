RANGERS fans will be forgiven for having one eye on events unfolding in China this morning.

That’s because manager in waiting Kevin Muscat’s Shanghai Port are travelling to take on Qingdao Hainiu in a crucial Chinese Super League clash which kicks off at 11am UK time.

The timing is particularly crucial for Gers fans as Muscat’s side currently sit two points clear at the top of the table – with Chengdu Rongcheng and city rivals Shanghai Shenhua the closest among the chasing pack.

Muscat is the man the Gers want to replace Russell Martin as manager but it’s believed he’s told them he WON’T come until his pursuit of a second Chinese Super League title is achieved.

That could mean him missing a whopping EIGHT massive matches domestically and in Europe if it goes to the wire.

Gers fans would love matters to be sealed before that – and a win today against basement boys Qingdao Hainiu would go a long way towards that.

Supporters will also be keen to see exactly what kind of style Muscat will bring to the Gers and that should be demonstrated this morning too.

It’s sure to be an emotional occasion on what is Muscat’s first clash since assuming pole position for the Gers job.

It all kicks off at 11am and can be viewed live for FREE on the link HERE in the UK on the HOTPOT FOOTBALL website.

Speaking ahead of the match Muscat said: “After the last AFC Champions League match, we had a break, and we used this time to review and summarise the previous games.

“The players, coaching staff, and staff had a short vacation with their families.

“After the break, the players worked very hard, giving a lot both mentally and physically.

“They did a great job in every training session and responded well to all the challenges in training.

“We are aware of the importance of the game and hope to play a wonderful game to face it.”

