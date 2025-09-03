Lady Gaga is back with a new song. What’s more, her single “The Dead Dance” gets the music video treatment courtesy of Tim Burton, marking the first time the two creatives have ever worked together. The black-and-white visual plays into both artists’ aesthetics while keeping ties to Wednesday, the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega as the Addams Family character of the same name. Watch the video below.

“The Dead Dance” was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, and Henry Walter, with producer credits going to Gaga, Watt, and Cirkut. The pop star’s Wednesday song dovetails with her cameo in the show. Gaga stars as the white-haired character Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore teacher, after teasing her role at the Netflix Tudum 2025 event and performing her single “Abracadabra” and “Zombieboy” with portions of the Addams Family theme song.

Mayhem, Gaga’s first studio album in five years, came out this past March. Since then, she pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live and headlined Coachella 2025. Her North American tour in support of the album is currently underway, with upcoming dates scheduled in New York, Toronto, and Chicago. From there, she will perform in Europe and Australia on through to the end of the year.

This Sunday, Gaga will perform at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. She’s nominated for 12 awards this year, the most of any nominee, including Video and Song of the Year for her Bruno Mars duet “Die With a Smile.”

