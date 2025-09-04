All the movies, series and games leaving Netflix throughout October 2025.
We’re now well and truly into the final few months of the year, and October is going to be a very busy month for both new arrivals and lots of departures from the Netflix library. Here’s our list of everything scheduled to depart throughout the month in the United States.
Please note: This list is a constant work in progress and as a result, will be updated throughout September and into October 2025 as and when we learn of new removals. In the case of many removals, we’ve got advanced warning, while in others, we have to wait 30 days before their departure. Netflix also releases an abbreviated list to journalists and outlets in the last few weeks of September.
Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2025
Movies Leaving Netflix on October 1st
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
- A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)
- Alpha (2018)
- American Graffiti (1973)
- American Pie (1999)
- American Pie 2 (2001)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Bonnie & Clyde (2013)
- Coneheads (1993)
- Dazed and Confused (1993)
- Dragnet (1987)
- Dune (1984)
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Green Zone (2010)
- Hop (2011)
- Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)
- Kandahar (2023)
- Krampus (2015)
- Last Seen Alive (2022)
- Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)
- Miss Juneteenth (2020)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006)
- Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)
- Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre (2018)
- Neighbors (2014)
- Now You See Me (2013)
- Now You See Me 2 (2016)
- Rudy (1993)
- Rush (1998)
- Rush Hour 2 (2001)
- Rush Hour 3 (2007)
- Slap Shot (1977)
- Spoiled Brats (2021) – Netflix Original Removal
- S.W.A.T. Under Siege (2017)
- Talk to Me (2022)
- The Age of Innocence (1993)
- The American (2010)
- The Blues Brothers (1980)
- The Deer Hunter (1978)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Great Outdoors (1988)
- The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)
- The Equalizer 2 (2018)
- The Interview (2014)
- The Prince of Egypt (1998)
- The Tale of Despereaux (2008)
- The Theory of Everything (2014)
- U-571 (2000)
- Wrath of the Titans (2012)
- Wyatt Earp (1994)
Series Leaving Netflix on October 1st
- Rubble & Crew (Season 1)
- White Collar (Seasons 1-6)
Games Leaving Netflix on October 1st
- Civilization VI (iOS and Android)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 2nd
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal
- Òlòtūré (2019) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 3rd
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 7th
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 9th
- Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 10th
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 15th
- Abandoned (2022)
- Some Assembly Required (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 16th
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 17th
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) – Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 20th
- Freud’s Last Session (2023)
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 23rd
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 24th
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023) Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 25th
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 29th
- Mythomaniac (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original Removal
What’s Leaving Netflix on October 30th
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) Netflix Original Removal
Looking ahead to November, some we already know of a bunch of movies set to expire, such as the notorious Madame Web (November 14th), as well as other titles like See You on Venus, Past Lives, The Gentlemen (the movie, not the series), The Walk, and The Book of Clarence. That’s in addition to all the Fast and Furious movies; more Disney and HBO shows are also leaving, including Reba, Archer, and Six Feet Under.