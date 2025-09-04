We’re now well and truly into the final few months of the year, and October is going to be a very busy month for both new arrivals and lots of departures from the Netflix library. Here’s our list of everything scheduled to depart throughout the month in the United States.

Please note: This list is a constant work in progress and as a result, will be updated throughout September and into October 2025 as and when we learn of new removals. In the case of many removals, we’ve got advanced warning, while in others, we have to wait 30 days before their departure. Netflix also releases an abbreviated list to journalists and outlets in the last few weeks of September.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2025

Movies Leaving Netflix on October 1st

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Alpha (2018)

American Graffiti (1973)

American Pie (1999)

American Pie 2 (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Bonnie & Clyde (2013)

Coneheads (1993)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dragnet (1987)

Dune (1984)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Hop (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Kandahar (2023)

Krampus (2015)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)

Miss Juneteenth (2020)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)

Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre (2018)

Neighbors (2014)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Rudy (1993)

Rush (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Slap Shot (1977)

Spoiled Brats (2021) – Netflix Original Removal

S.W.A.T. Under Siege (2017)

Talk to Me (2022)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The American (2010)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Departed (2006)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Interview (2014)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

U-571 (2000)

Wrath of the Titans (2012)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Series Leaving Netflix on October 1st

Rubble & Crew (Season 1)

White Collar (Seasons 1-6)

Games Leaving Netflix on October 1st

Civilization VI (iOS and Android)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 2nd

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal

Òlòtūré (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 3rd

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 7th

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 9th

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 10th

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 15th

Abandoned (2022)

Some Assembly Required (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 16th

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 17th

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 20th

Freud’s Last Session (2023)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 23rd

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 24th

Pete Holmes: I Am Not for Everyone (2023) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 25th

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 29th

Mythomaniac (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 30th

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) Netflix Original Removal

Looking ahead to November, some we already know of a bunch of movies set to expire, such as the notorious Madame Web (November 14th), as well as other titles like See You on Venus, Past Lives, The Gentlemen (the movie, not the series), The Walk, and The Book of Clarence. That’s in addition to all the Fast and Furious movies; more Disney and HBO shows are also leaving, including Reba, Archer, and Six Feet Under.