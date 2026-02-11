The South Korea game was the fifth time in less than 40 hours that Mouat and Dodds had taken to the ice, but they showed no sign of relenting. And, just like in their morning game, they cleaved open an early lead.
Without a win in their first three matches, the Koreans took the hammer – the right to throw last – but Britain stole three shots in the first two ends to establish an advantage. It was one they would never relinquish.
“Jen and Bruce were fantastic again,” said BBC Sport pundit and 2022 Olympic gold medallist Vicky Wright. “They just kept putting the pressure on and there was no let up for Korea.”
Mouat has been calling himself all the bad swears during three patchy opening games amid the Dolomite mountains in the north of Italy, but one of the sport’s leading lights lifted it on Friday.
And in Dodds, he has a partner who has been consistently superb so far.
Only Sweden’s Isabella Wranaa had been statistically better across the first two days, but she was no match, and neither was Kim Seon-yeong of South Korea.
It was a brace of points secured by Dodds that opened a 5-1 interval lead, and a further three steals after Kim faltered put even more distance between the teams with two ends remaining.
At that stage, the outcome was inevitable. And when the Koreans could only take one in the penultimate end, hands were shaken and the result confirmed.
“Five out of five is really good going, but tomorrow is a really big day,” Wright added. “Canada have only lost once – to the USA – and the USA are undefeated.”