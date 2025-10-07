October has barely begun, but already portions of Pennsylvania can feel a wintery chill.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued an alert for freeze warnings and frost advisories earlier this week, with the affected area including several northern and northeastern counties in Pennsylvania.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops. other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” read a post on the National Weather Service Binghamton Twitter page.

The chill in the Northeast is just part of this week’s winter weather pattern.

Newsweek reports that 8 states were hit with similar winter weather alerts, including up to 6 inches of snow in several of them.

“The NWS cautioned that in Alaska, multiple inches of snow could lead to hazardous driving conditions, while in the Northeast frost and freeze conditions could damage outdoor vegetation‚” Newsweek’s story reads.

Frost advisories were also issued across portions of Colorado, as well as Vermont and New Hampshire.

But the Northeast, at least, isn’t expected to stay quite so cold this early in the season.

“After Thursday night, we will be in a warmer spell and so no frost/freeze conditions through the weekend through at least the middle of next week,” said Mark Pellerito of the National Weather Service, according ot Newsweek. “In fact, widespread 70s to near 80 are forecast for highs this weekend under full sunshine.”