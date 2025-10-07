The Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars will wrap up the Week 5 slate for the National Football League tonight at EverBank Stadium. Not only do the Chiefs want to walk away with a victory to extend their two-game winning streak to three, but there is much more at stake now.
Beginning the season, many believed the Chiefs’ AFC West division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, were going to run away with the division, given how they played. The Chargers took down the Chiefs to begin their season even, but following recent developments, their grip on the division just got loose.
The Chargers, as well as another Chiefs division rival in the Denver Broncos, both sit with a 3-2 record after five weeks of the 2025 campaign. The Chargers are on a two-game losing streak, losing yesterday to the Washington Commanders by the score 27-10, whereas the Broncos pushed their winning streak to two after defeating Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Both the Chargers and Broncos were predicted by many to be the front-runners to win the AFC West division this season, ending the Chiefs’ division title streak at nine straight. But with a victory over the Jaguars tonight, Kansas City could be right back in the thick of things after starting its season 0-2.
Seeing that the Broncos won in Week 5 and the Chargers lost, the Chiefs have to view this game as close to a must-win without naming it a must-win. When debating which team needs the victory more in Week 5 between the Chiefs and Jaguars, it has easily become the Chiefs in terms of divisional stakes.
Other than the Las Vegas Raiders, who hold a 1-4 record through the first five weeks, the AFC West is very competitive. Three of the four franchises in the division made the playoffs last season, and the Chiefs have a chance to prove they are still the team to beat in the division if they can come even with their divisional foes.
Kansas City is coming off its best offensive game so far this season against the Baltimore Ravens, but with recent news of unpredictability for wide receiver Xavier Worthy being available or not, the Chiefs have to rely on another playmaker to get this victory.
