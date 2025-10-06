While signing an executive order on Monday, President Donald Trump said that “we are speaking with Democrats” regarding the ongoing government shutdown and that “some good things could happen with health care.”
“Just hang in there, because I think a lot of good things could happen, and that could also pertain to health care,” Trump said.
Trump said, “if we made the right deal,” then he would make a deal with Democrats regarding the Affordable Care Act subsidies.
“If we made the right deal, I’d make a deal. Sure,” Trump said on Monday.