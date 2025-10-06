Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse charges

06/10/2025
Últimas Notícias: Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse chargesBolsonaro já decidiu candidato para 2026, diz aliadoGaby Spanic desafia Fernando em discussão acaloradaEx-deputado estadual é preso no Rio suspeito de estuprar a própria filha de 2 anosMarco Rubio calls on Hamas to release hostages ‘as soon as possible’ amid peace deal: Full interviewSBT usa estratégia inusitada para promover estreia do The VoiceRush Members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Announce 2026 Reunion TourVale alimentação é visto como benefício essencial no pacote corporativoVitória se reabilita em estreia de Jair Ventura no Barradão, bate Ceará e se aproxima do SantosCharlize Theron snubs former co-star Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion WeekCasal que adotou criança e a submeteu a violência física e psicológica deverá pagar à vítima indenização por danos morais e pensão alimentíciaPolicial salva vida de ciclista com hemorragia grave em CuritibaIke Turner Jr., Son of Tina and Ike Turner, Dead at 67A few storms this evening around Omaha and tonightAna Sátila é bronze no Mundial de Canoagem SlalomQueda no número de matriculados no ensino básico – Jornal da USPCão policial doa sangue e salva vida de cachorra no ParanáPrefeitura anuncia maior obra da história do Morro do Estado: investimento é de R$ 35 milhões | NiteróiBrasil cobra de Israel libertação de brasileiros detidos em flotilhaPrevisões de 5 a 12 de outubroSinalização orienta pedestres em obra na região da rodoferroviáriaHorário de verão NÃO foi confirmado pelo governoFestival de Música da Rádio Nacional tem recorde de músicas inscritasA Jornada do Brasileiro que Lidera o Esports Global de Valorant na Riot GamesHighlights: #NextGenATP Tien rallies past Kecmanovic for Shanghai 2025 debut win | ATP TourCalor continua em Curitiba nesta segunda! Veja previsão do tempoEdital para concurso da Polícia Civil será publicado na próxima segunda-feira (06)Celso Sabino diz que União não vai separá-lo do povo e declara apoio a LulaVALORANT: Rework do Harbor chega ainda em 2025Previsão do tempo para Colombo nesta segunda-feira (06/10)IBGE receberá mais 88 servidores do Concurso Público Nacional UnificadoMoraes solicita à PGR manifestação sobre pedido de prisão de Eduardo BolsonaroPumas en crisis: riesgo de eliminación y sin Efraín Juárez en el banquilloCidades do Paraná registram as maiores temperaturas do anoPetrobras abre 700 vagas para jovem aprendiz com salário mínimo e benefíciosSpencer Torkelson Props: Oct. 5, Tigers vs. MarinersSão Paulo joga bem com um a menos, vence o Fortaleza e respira antes de encarar o PalmeirasAnálise revela que maioria usa IA como fonte de pesquisa‘Vale Tudo’: Manuela D’Ávila é confundida com Manuela Dias – 05/10/2025 – Você viu?Carreta segue tombada em trecho escuro no Contorno Oeste em CascavelOdds e Onde Assistir Campeonato Argentino (05/10)UFPR pretende retomar vestibular em fase única a partir de 2026Atlético-GO x Athletico-PR pela Série B do Brasileirão: onde assistir ao vivo, horário e escalaçãoMega-Sena acumula e prêmio principal vai para R$ 12 milhõesCommanders’ rookie already confirming what fans knew after four gamesDiretor do Grêmio sugere em coletiva ‘rebaixamento de árbitros’What the Cincinnati Bengals are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit LionsBrasileiros seguem incomunicáveis após serem detidos por Israella candidate à la Mairie de Paris obtient que son procès ait lieu après les municipalesAntídoto contra intoxicação por metanol é enviado ao ParanáDefesa do São Paulo volta a passar ilesa e vê clássico como testeLadrão escala muro e furta 12 kg de fios de cobre em associação de CascavelOperação do Burger King é colocada à venda na ArgentinaCuritiba confirma dois primeiros casos de intoxicação por metanolSinner vence estreia em Xangai, e Zverev se machucaSinner-Griekspoor LIVE a Shanghai | La DIRETTA della partitaCasa onde Hungria fez show é interditada; rapper está internado com suspeita de intoxicaçãoMarcus Rashford ‘sets stunning Barcelona target’ after brutal Man United reminderUFPR aplica neste domingo a 1ª fase do Vestibular 2026KRC Genkt haalt amper 4 op 18 in eigen huis: Fink weet waar het aan ligtEBC apresenta estrutura de cobertura e transmissão da COP30Run In Lyon 2025 : Mustapha Salmi et Jeanne Garreau triomphent dans une (…)Sensor desenvolvido na UFPR identifica metanol na bebida em segundosO verdadeiro salário mínimo que o Governo prepara às escondidas para 2026What are the tactical options for the Singapore Grand Prix?Homem é encontrado morto com sinais de execução; populares ouviram gritos de socorroAssistir Band online gratuitamente nesta quinta (02/10/2025)Paraná investiga mais dois novos casos de intoxicação por metanolStart van Twentse derby uitgesteld: ‘Dat deed ik bij PSVIncêndio em empresa de couro mobiliza bombeiros em ApucaranaMotorista bêbado destrói muro de delegacia em Curitiba; VÍDEOATP Shanghai Day 5 Predictions Including Fritz vs Mpetshi PerricardMulher é atropelada por caminhonete na BR-158 em Pato Brancoveja as fases da lua no mêsComet 3I/ATLAS – NASA Science11 plantas tóxicas para manter fora do alcance de cães e gatosJiri Prochazka on Carlos Ulberg: ‘I wanted to go to Australia to face him and he declined’Mulher matou irmão a pauladas para defender a madrastaMagomed Ankalaev prefers Carlos Ulberg next with UFC 320 win over ‘yesterday’s news’ Jiri Prochazka and Khalil RountreeFilho revela rotina de Milton Nascimento após diagnóstico de demênciaUDC student attacked, robbed on campus speaks out after suspect arrested: ‘I’m very happy’“O preconceito foi vencido, a COP está garantida”, diz Lula em BelémWill Desmond Bane Make His Magic Debut vs Heat in NBA Preseason Game?confira as dezenas deste sábadoJogos de hoje (04/10/25): onde assistir futebol ao vivo e horários das partidasMariners playoff Reddit AMA with reporter Daniel KramerMotociclista é levado à UPA, mas morre após grave acidente em Marechal Cândido RondonUFC 320 Predictions – Daniel Santos vs Joosang Yoo Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Oddsconfira as dezenas deste sábadoVale Tudo: figurino da morte de Odete homenageia original – 03/10/2025 – Mônica BergamoFlamengo e Cruzeiro fazem jogo movimentado, mas não tiram o zero do placar no MaracanãSamuel assume a curatela de Rosa, volta à presidência, e Jaques se enfurececonfira os números deste sábadoGrêmio vence o Brasil de Farroupilha e segue na liderança do Gauchão FemininoBatida entre Civic e Honda CG Titan deixa duas pessoas feridasFlorida freshman WR Dallas Wilson returns, to debut vs. TexasVenda de bebidas alcoólicas recua 35% após intoxicação por metanolGranada – Real Sociedad B, en directoStein Cascavel perde por 1 a 0 e se despede da Taça BrasilEndrick ignora risco de perder Copa e bate o pé para seguir no Real
Ubiratã - Paraná - Brasil
06/10/2025
Últimas Notícias: Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse chargesBolsonaro já decidiu candidato para 2026, diz aliadoGaby Spanic desafia Fernando em discussão acaloradaEx-deputado estadual é preso no Rio suspeito de estuprar a própria filha de 2 anosMarco Rubio calls on Hamas to release hostages ‘as soon as possible’ amid peace deal: Full interviewSBT usa estratégia inusitada para promover estreia do The VoiceRush Members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Announce 2026 Reunion TourVale alimentação é visto como benefício essencial no pacote corporativoVitória se reabilita em estreia de Jair Ventura no Barradão, bate Ceará e se aproxima do SantosCharlize Theron snubs former co-star Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion WeekCasal que adotou criança e a submeteu a violência física e psicológica deverá pagar à vítima indenização por danos morais e pensão alimentíciaPolicial salva vida de ciclista com hemorragia grave em CuritibaIke Turner Jr., Son of Tina and Ike Turner, Dead at 67A few storms this evening around Omaha and tonightAna Sátila é bronze no Mundial de Canoagem SlalomQueda no número de matriculados no ensino básico – Jornal da USPCão policial doa sangue e salva vida de cachorra no ParanáPrefeitura anuncia maior obra da história do Morro do Estado: investimento é de R$ 35 milhões | NiteróiBrasil cobra de Israel libertação de brasileiros detidos em flotilhaPrevisões de 5 a 12 de outubroSinalização orienta pedestres em obra na região da rodoferroviáriaHorário de verão NÃO foi confirmado pelo governoFestival de Música da Rádio Nacional tem recorde de músicas inscritasA Jornada do Brasileiro que Lidera o Esports Global de Valorant na Riot GamesHighlights: #NextGenATP Tien rallies past Kecmanovic for Shanghai 2025 debut win | ATP TourCalor continua em Curitiba nesta segunda! Veja previsão do tempoEdital para concurso da Polícia Civil será publicado na próxima segunda-feira (06)Celso Sabino diz que União não vai separá-lo do povo e declara apoio a LulaVALORANT: Rework do Harbor chega ainda em 2025Previsão do tempo para Colombo nesta segunda-feira (06/10)IBGE receberá mais 88 servidores do Concurso Público Nacional UnificadoMoraes solicita à PGR manifestação sobre pedido de prisão de Eduardo BolsonaroPumas en crisis: riesgo de eliminación y sin Efraín Juárez en el banquilloCidades do Paraná registram as maiores temperaturas do anoPetrobras abre 700 vagas para jovem aprendiz com salário mínimo e benefíciosSpencer Torkelson Props: Oct. 5, Tigers vs. MarinersSão Paulo joga bem com um a menos, vence o Fortaleza e respira antes de encarar o PalmeirasAnálise revela que maioria usa IA como fonte de pesquisa‘Vale Tudo’: Manuela D’Ávila é confundida com Manuela Dias – 05/10/2025 – Você viu?Carreta segue tombada em trecho escuro no Contorno Oeste em CascavelOdds e Onde Assistir Campeonato Argentino (05/10)UFPR pretende retomar vestibular em fase única a partir de 2026Atlético-GO x Athletico-PR pela Série B do Brasileirão: onde assistir ao vivo, horário e escalaçãoMega-Sena acumula e prêmio principal vai para R$ 12 milhõesCommanders’ rookie already confirming what fans knew after four gamesDiretor do Grêmio sugere em coletiva ‘rebaixamento de árbitros’What the Cincinnati Bengals are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit LionsBrasileiros seguem incomunicáveis após serem detidos por Israella candidate à la Mairie de Paris obtient que son procès ait lieu après les municipalesAntídoto contra intoxicação por metanol é enviado ao ParanáDefesa do São Paulo volta a passar ilesa e vê clássico como testeLadrão escala muro e furta 12 kg de fios de cobre em associação de CascavelOperação do Burger King é colocada à venda na ArgentinaCuritiba confirma dois primeiros casos de intoxicação por metanolSinner vence estreia em Xangai, e Zverev se machucaSinner-Griekspoor LIVE a Shanghai | La DIRETTA della partitaCasa onde Hungria fez show é interditada; rapper está internado com suspeita de intoxicaçãoMarcus Rashford ‘sets stunning Barcelona target’ after brutal Man United reminderUFPR aplica neste domingo a 1ª fase do Vestibular 2026KRC Genkt haalt amper 4 op 18 in eigen huis: Fink weet waar het aan ligtEBC apresenta estrutura de cobertura e transmissão da COP30Run In Lyon 2025 : Mustapha Salmi et Jeanne Garreau triomphent dans une (…)Sensor desenvolvido na UFPR identifica metanol na bebida em segundosO verdadeiro salário mínimo que o Governo prepara às escondidas para 2026What are the tactical options for the Singapore Grand Prix?Homem é encontrado morto com sinais de execução; populares ouviram gritos de socorroAssistir Band online gratuitamente nesta quinta (02/10/2025)Paraná investiga mais dois novos casos de intoxicação por metanolStart van Twentse derby uitgesteld: ‘Dat deed ik bij PSVIncêndio em empresa de couro mobiliza bombeiros em ApucaranaMotorista bêbado destrói muro de delegacia em Curitiba; VÍDEOATP Shanghai Day 5 Predictions Including Fritz vs Mpetshi PerricardMulher é atropelada por caminhonete na BR-158 em Pato Brancoveja as fases da lua no mêsComet 3I/ATLAS – NASA Science11 plantas tóxicas para manter fora do alcance de cães e gatosJiri Prochazka on Carlos Ulberg: ‘I wanted to go to Australia to face him and he declined’Mulher matou irmão a pauladas para defender a madrastaMagomed Ankalaev prefers Carlos Ulberg next with UFC 320 win over ‘yesterday’s news’ Jiri Prochazka and Khalil RountreeFilho revela rotina de Milton Nascimento após diagnóstico de demênciaUDC student attacked, robbed on campus speaks out after suspect arrested: ‘I’m very happy’“O preconceito foi vencido, a COP está garantida”, diz Lula em BelémWill Desmond Bane Make His Magic Debut vs Heat in NBA Preseason Game?confira as dezenas deste sábadoJogos de hoje (04/10/25): onde assistir futebol ao vivo e horários das partidasMariners playoff Reddit AMA with reporter Daniel KramerMotociclista é levado à UPA, mas morre após grave acidente em Marechal Cândido RondonUFC 320 Predictions – Daniel Santos vs Joosang Yoo Preview, Predictions And MMA Betting Oddsconfira as dezenas deste sábadoVale Tudo: figurino da morte de Odete homenageia original – 03/10/2025 – Mônica BergamoFlamengo e Cruzeiro fazem jogo movimentado, mas não tiram o zero do placar no MaracanãSamuel assume a curatela de Rosa, volta à presidência, e Jaques se enfurececonfira os números deste sábadoGrêmio vence o Brasil de Farroupilha e segue na liderança do Gauchão FemininoBatida entre Civic e Honda CG Titan deixa duas pessoas feridasFlorida freshman WR Dallas Wilson returns, to debut vs. TexasVenda de bebidas alcoólicas recua 35% após intoxicação por metanolGranada – Real Sociedad B, en directoStein Cascavel perde por 1 a 0 e se despede da Taça BrasilEndrick ignora risco de perder Copa e bate o pé para seguir no Real
Ubiratã - Paraná - Brasil

Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse charges

CoperFarma UbirataOnline

Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – Devon Lucie, the chief meteorologist for WDSU 6 News, was arrested early Sunday morning in Marrero following a reported domestic abuse and child endangerment.

CLICK HERE: FOR FOX 8 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECASTS

Lucie, 48, was taken into custody by Jefferson Parish deputies on Oct. 5, at 1:22 a.m. He faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, a felony under state law, which falls under Gwen’s Law, and resisting an officer by refusing to identify, a misdemeanor under state law.

WDSU Chief Meteorologist Devon Lucie arrested in Marrero on domestic abuse and child...
WDSU Chief Meteorologist Devon Lucie arrested in Marrero on domestic abuse and child endangerment charges.(Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the preliminary information from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence in Marrero for a disturbance complaint. A woman at the scene told deputies she had been physically assaulted by Lucie, her dating partner of four years.

The woman reported that an argument began at a festival in Gretna, where Lucie allegedly left her stranded without a ride home, and after she returned to their shared home, the argument continued.

She stated that she did not have a key so she used a tool to pry the door open.

She alleged that while she was in bed, Lucie entered the bedroom and punched her multiple times. She said they wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense.

Deputies observed the woman had several small cuts, scratches, and welts on her upper body, forehead, and face. She told deputies her two children were present and sleeping on a sofa in the living room during the altercation.

READ: Louisiana State Trooper arrested in domestic violence case, officials say

When questioned by deputies, Lucie reportedly refused to provide his name and date of birth and also refused to put on clothing or shoes. He was medically cleared by WJMC EMS before being read his rights and transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for booking.

Lucie is a native of Macomb in Western, Illinois but has worked in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Tulsa, Little Rock, Kansas City, Denver and Salt Lake City.

In a statement on WDSU’s website, they stated Lucie has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2025 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Source link

Relacionados

A few storms this evening around Omaha and tonight
  • outubro 6, 2025
A few storms this evening around Omaha and tonight

A few storms this evening around Omaha A few storms this evening around Omaha ABSOLUTELY. WELL, WE’RE WATCHING SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POPPING UP NOW, MOVING ACROSS THE METRO AND…

Continue Lendo
Highlights: #NextGenATP Tien rallies past Kecmanovic for Shanghai 2025 debut win | ATP Tour
  • outubro 6, 2025
Highlights: #NextGenATP Tien rallies past Kecmanovic for Shanghai 2025 debut win | ATP Tour

© Copyright 1994 – 2024 ATP Tour, Inc. All Rights Reserved. No part of this site may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any way or…

Continue Lendo

Outras Notícias

Mundo

Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse charges

  • outubro 6, 2025
Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse charges
Paraná

Bolsonaro já decidiu candidato para 2026, diz aliado

  • outubro 6, 2025
Bolsonaro já decidiu candidato para 2026, diz aliado
Brasil

Gaby Spanic desafia Fernando em discussão acalorada

  • outubro 6, 2025
Paraná

Ex-deputado estadual é preso no Rio suspeito de estuprar a própria filha de 2 anos

  • outubro 6, 2025
Ex-deputado estadual é preso no Rio suspeito de estuprar a própria filha de 2 anos
Brasil

Marco Rubio calls on Hamas to release hostages ‘as soon as possible’ amid peace deal: Full interview

  • outubro 6, 2025
Marco Rubio calls on Hamas to release hostages ‘as soon as possible’ amid peace deal: Full interview
Paraná

SBT usa estratégia inusitada para promover estreia do The Voice

  • outubro 6, 2025
SBT usa estratégia inusitada para promover estreia do The Voice
Brasil

Rush Members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Announce 2026 Reunion Tour

  • outubro 6, 2025
Rush Members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Announce 2026 Reunion Tour
Brasil

Vale alimentação é visto como benefício essencial no pacote corporativo

  • outubro 6, 2025
Vale alimentação é visto como benefício essencial no pacote corporativo
Paraná

Vitória se reabilita em estreia de Jair Ventura no Barradão, bate Ceará e se aproxima do Santos

  • outubro 6, 2025
Vitória se reabilita em estreia de Jair Ventura no Barradão, bate Ceará e se aproxima do Santos
Brasil

Charlize Theron snubs former co-star Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week

  • outubro 6, 2025
Charlize Theron snubs former co-star Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week