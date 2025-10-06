Devon Lucie, WDSU Chief Meteorologist, arrested on Domestic Abuse charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – Devon Lucie, the chief meteorologist for WDSU 6 News, was arrested early Sunday morning in Marrero following a reported domestic abuse and child endangerment.

Lucie, 48, was taken into custody by Jefferson Parish deputies on Oct. 5, at 1:22 a.m. He faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, a felony under state law, which falls under Gwen’s Law, and resisting an officer by refusing to identify, a misdemeanor under state law.

WDSU Chief Meteorologist Devon Lucie arrested in Marrero on domestic abuse and child endangerment charges. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the preliminary information from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence in Marrero for a disturbance complaint. A woman at the scene told deputies she had been physically assaulted by Lucie, her dating partner of four years.

The woman reported that an argument began at a festival in Gretna, where Lucie allegedly left her stranded without a ride home, and after she returned to their shared home, the argument continued.

She stated that she did not have a key so she used a tool to pry the door open.

She alleged that while she was in bed, Lucie entered the bedroom and punched her multiple times. She said they wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense.

Deputies observed the woman had several small cuts, scratches, and welts on her upper body, forehead, and face. She told deputies her two children were present and sleeping on a sofa in the living room during the altercation.

When questioned by deputies, Lucie reportedly refused to provide his name and date of birth and also refused to put on clothing or shoes. He was medically cleared by WJMC EMS before being read his rights and transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for booking.

Lucie is a native of Macomb in Western, Illinois but has worked in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Tulsa, Little Rock, Kansas City, Denver and Salt Lake City.

In a statement on WDSU’s website, they stated Lucie has been placed on leave pending the investigation.

