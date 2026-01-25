CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Our StormTrack 9 team is tracking a tricky forecast Saturday as wintry precipitation pays the Chattanooga area a visit.
Snow started falling throughout the area at about 7 a.m., and in many places it was enough to blanket everything.
UPDATE: There are several flight cancellations right now at the Chattanooga Airport. Here’s where you can check them.
During our special weather livestreams on our Facebook and YouTube pages, we heard from viewers from as far north as Dayton, as far west as Bledsoe County, as far east as Benton and as far south as Dalton.
Watch our latest livestream:
Warming shelters are also opening in parts of our area. Tennessee Emergency Management has an online map listing shelters open across the state.
Check out the current list of church and school and business closings in our area.
