Women's Curling Sunday Roundup: USA steals two late for win over China

Team USA skip Tara Peterson was shooting just 69 percent on draw shots leading up to the 10th end of Sunday’s round-robin match against China. But the three-time Olympian buried a draw when she needed it most.

On the final throws of the 10th, the American’s final throw came down the right side of the house, floating in behind five stones before nestling itself alone on the back of the four-foot.

With the hammer, China attempted a runback down the opposite side of the side. The rock crashing their rock into an American guard with hopes it would have enough momentum to push the pile, but the throw came up light and the U.S. stole one for the game-winning point.

“I mean, I love a good draw to the button,” Peterson said after the win. “The fact that even in the 10th end I came up short on my first so I kind of knew the adjustment I needed to make for my second, so it all came together. The girls swept perfectly, Cory (Thiesse) called a perfect line, so it was a good two shots.

The U.S. trailed, 4-1, at the halfway break.

“We just had to stick with it,” Peterson said. “We had a good team meeting at the fifth end break of what we needed to do to flip it around for us for the second half, and we got more energy and our draw speed got a little bit better, and we kind of kept the pressure on them to make some tough shots.”

In the sixth, China’s final throw didn’t make it far into the house to get past the U.S. second stone, and Peterson made them pay for the miss. The skip tapped China’s back yellow rock out, giving her team two to get within one.

Peterson again dropped one into the button on the final throw of the eighth for another single, and the U.S. tied the score in the ninth. Peterson threw a guard on her team’s final rock of the ninth, and Wang Rui’s throw hit that guard, leaving the Americans sitting one on the button to even the score at 5-5 going into the 10th.

China just barely outshot the Americans, 84-83 percent, but dominated on takeouts, finishing with 42 while the U.S. had just 16.

The win was the third in a row for Team USA, which improved to 4-1 in the Milan Cortina Games, and has now won three straight games.

“We kind of build off every game,” Peterson said. “We played really well against Japan last night and maybe missed a few more in this game today, but if you kind of just keep it close anything can happen.”

Team USA will be back on the ice at 1:05 p.m. ET on Monday to face winless Italy.

China (2-2) will return to take on Canada at 3:05 a.m. ET on Monday.

