Entertainment is all-but guaranteed on day two at WTA Dubai with a number of star names scheduled to be in action and 14 matches on the slate. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Emma Raducanu and Jaqueline Cristian vs Victoria Mboko. But who will advance?

WTA Dubai Day 2 Predictions

Jelena Ostapenko vs Anna Kalinskaya

Head-to-head: Kalinskaya 3-0 Ostapenko

After putting a poor run behind her with a solid performance in Doha, Jelena Ostapenko now faces a familiar foe in Anna Kalinskaya, who has dominated their previous encounters. Kalinskaya has won all three of their meetings in straight sets, including a 6-4, 7-5 victory at this very tournament two years ago.

The Russian is in strong form in 2026 and has shown more consistency in the key moments. With both players known for their heavy hitting, the match-up is set to be intense, but Kalinskaya’s steady play and superior head-to-head record make her the favourite to close out the match.

Prediction: Kalinskaya in 2

Leylah Fernandez vs Janice Tjen

Head-to-head: Tjen 1-0 Fernandez

After a disappointing loss to Janice Tjen at the Australian Open, Leylah Fernandez will be aiming for redemption at WTA Dubai. The Canadian, who struggled through the early part of 2026, finally found her form by defeating 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. Now, with revenge on her mind, Fernandez faces Tjen for the second time this year, hoping to set the record straight.

Tjen, who has been showcasing her considerable talent backed by a powerful forehand, will undoubtedly provide a challenge. Despite her early promise, she has yet to break through in the main draws. Fernandez will be motivated and looking to use her experience from Melbourne to grind out a crucial win and kick-start her 2026 campaign.

Prediction: Fernandez in 3

Paula Badosa vs Katerina Siniakova

Head-to-head: first meeting

Paula Badosa is still searching for her top form in 2026. With a 2-4 record so far this season, early exits have sent her sliding from the top 25 to outside the top 60. The former world #2 is facing an uphill battle as she looks to regain her winning edge.

Her next opponent, Katerina Siniakova, is also struggling with consistency but is on the cusp of breaking back into the top 40. This marks their first meeting, and with both players in uncertain form, it’s hard to predict the outcome. While Badosa’s best would usually make her the favourite, her recent struggles leave plenty of room for doubt. The Czech star hasn’t lost consecutive matches since last September, and the trend should continue here against an out-of-form opponent.

Prediction: Siniakova in 3

Amanda Anisimova vs Barbora Krejcikova

Head-to-head: Krejcikova 1-0 Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova enters this Dubai clash as the slight favourite, largely because of stronger recent form and superior hard-court efficiency. The American has posted a higher recent win rate and typically closes matches faster, winning a bigger share of points, games, and sets than her opponent.

However, Barbora Krejčíková remains dangerous thanks to her tactical variety and composure in tight exchanges, and she actually leads their head-to-head 1-0 after winning their only previous meeting in straight sets. Her ability to grind through extended rallies could keep the contest close, especially if she disrupts Amanda Anisimova’s rhythm. Overall, expect a competitive match, but we’ll lean towards Anisimova advancing.

Prediction: Anisimova in 3

