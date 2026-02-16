Dubai Tennis Championships: Emma Raducanu on course for last 16 meeting with Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina | Tennis News

The draw for the Dubai Tennis Championships has been confirmed, with Emma Raducanu on a path towards a potential last 16 meeting with top seed Elena Rybakina.
Australian Open champion Rybakina has received a bye in the first round, while Raducanu faces qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening contest.
Raducanu will then play the winner of Moyuka Uchijima vs 15th seed Karolina Muchova, with Rybakina taking on either German Tatjana Maria or Australian Kimberly Birrell.
If they both make it through those matches, they will then meet in the third round.
Raducanu is expected to get her competition under way on Monday February 16.
In her most recent outing, Raducanu retired due to illness from her first-round match at the Qatar Open against world No 80 Camilla Osorio – just two days after losing the final at the Transylvania Open which helped her climb to world No 25.
She only has 75 points from the 2025 season to defend in February – 10 from Doha and 65 from Dubai.
Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Jasmine Paolini, and Elina Svitolina also received byes for the first round.
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek both withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships.
World No 1 Sabalenka said in a statement: “I’m really sorry I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100 per cent. But I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.”
Swiatek said: “I am sorry to announce that I will not be playing Dubai this year due to a change of schedule. I hope I will come back next year to experience the great tournament. See you guys in Indian Wells.”
The main tournament gets under way on Sunday February 15, live on Sky Sports.
