Pacific storm could affect flight operations Monday at San Diego International Airport – San Diego Union-Tribune

A volatile Pacific storm could produce winds gusting up to 45 mph on Monday, potentially affecting flight operations at San Diego International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
The system is expected to move ashore in early afternoon, sending winds out of the south that blow across the airport’s sole runway, which runs in an east-to-west direction. Rain also will start falling and could be heavy at times, and thunderstorms are possible.
Forecasters say the wild winds will spread countywide and are expected to gust up to 49 mph in Mount Laguna, 47 mph in Borrego Springs, 40 mph in Campo, 36 mph in Alpine and Mira Mesa, and 35 mph in Oceanside.
The storm is expected to hit in two waves, with the first jolt arriving on Monday and lasting through nightfall, and the second lasting from late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Sporadic rain also might fall on Thursday.
The weather service issued the following projected rainfall totals for the Monday-through- Wednesday time period: San Diego, 1 to 1.5 inches; Oceanside, 1.5 inches; El Cajon, 1.5 inches; Escondido, 1.5 to 2 inches; Mount Laguna, 2 to 2.5 inches; Julian, 2.5 to 3 inches; Palomar Mountain, 3 to 4 inches. The height of the San Diego River in Mission Valley could rise from 2.7 feet deep early Monday to 7.8 feet deep by 11 a.m. Tuesday. The increase could cause minor flooding near the Fashion Valley shopping center in San Diego.
Four to 6 inches of snow may fall on Mount Laguna and 2 to 4 inches at Palomar Mountain. Areas along Interstate 8 east of Alpine could receive a dusting of snow Wednesday into Thursday.
Forecasters have increased projected wave heights along the San Diego County coastline, saying that some beaches could see 8- to 12-foot surf, and that beach erosion is possible.