The last couple of weeks have seen an influx of NXT talent on WWE’s main roster.
Joe Hendry, Trick Williams, Je’von Evans, and Jordynne Grace have all made their first official appearance and even competed in their respective first matches.
The official website of the Stamford promotion has now confirmed two of these superstars, Williams and Grace, as a part of the SmackDown brand.
Evans, on the other hand, signed a contract to join Raw. Meanwhile, Hendry has yet to be assigned an official brand, despite having competed in his first match against The Miz on SmackDown.
Jordynne Grace and Trick Williams defeated Alba Fyre and Rey Fenix, respectively, during the January 9 episode of the blue brand.
After her match, Grace was confronted by the WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.
Williams will face Matt Cardona on January 16. Other matches made official on the show include Randy Orton vs. The Miz, Damien Priest vs. Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov.
The winners of these matches will compete in a 4-way match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24 to challenge Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.
Recent WWE Main Roster Debuts Hurt NXT’s Momentum
While four NXT stars have made their WWE main roster debuts, Oba Femi, who relinquished his title at New Year’s Evil, will make his official debut soon.
Earlier reports stated that Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and Blake Monroe were considered for the main roster, too.
However, the higher-ups decided against it. The developmental brand seemingly lost its momentum due to the recent transfers as it is.
According to a report by Self Made Session, NXT felt blindsided by the call-ups as there was a communication gap between the officials of the main roster and the officials of NXT.
Meanwhile, on NXT, multiple superstars were brought in from Evolve to fill the gaps.