One of the biggest debates going into the 2026 NFL Draft centers around which wide receiver will come off the board first.
ESPN’s Field Yates gave out first-round grades to four wideouts — Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Jordyn Tyson (ASU), Makai Lemon (USC), and Denzel Boston (Washington) — in his ranking of the top 25 draft prospects on Friday.
But it was the Sun Devil who took the top spot among his fellow pass patchers as the No. 8 overall prospect.
Right now, I’m giving Tyson the edge despite his tape being better in 2024 than 2025. In that way, he reminds me of Chicago’s Luther Burden III, who has put together a productive rookie year despite a disappointing final collegiate season.
Tyson is a natural separator who is very comfortable picking up extra yards after the catch. He has handled punt return duties in the past, has excellent ball skills and has the speed to rattle off big plays. A hamstring injury limited his play this past season, but his full college body of work is terrific. He had just one drop on 100 targets in 2025, racking up 711 yards and eight TDs.
Tyson is widely projected to land in the top 10 after finishing with 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons as a Sun Devil. Despite concerns about his injury history, including a nagging hamstring issue that caused him to miss three of ASU’s final five games, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout put together an explosive college tape that’ll make it hard for teams to pass him up on draft day.
Tate and Lemon also make a compelling case to be considered the top receiving threat in their own right. Tate recorded 875 yards and nine touchdowns on just 51 receptions and has the allure of Ohio State’s proven wideout pedigree in his favor, while Lemon’s 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns helped him take home the Biletnikoff Award.
All three are a part of the list of names to pay attention to when the Cardinals are on the clock at No. 3.