Drew has talked openly about the highs and lows of child stardom, stating in a 2015 interview with the Guardian, “To have such a big career at such a young age, then nothing for years — people going, you’re an unemployable disaster — that’s a tough trip to have by the time you’re 14. To have access to so many things, then to nothing.”
Related: 30 Famous People Who Gave Interviews So Blunt You Could Practically Hear Their Publicists Screaming
In a recent clip of her self-titled talk show, Drew got emotional as she reacted to this photo of herself at 10 years old:
“This picture, it just breaks my heart,” Drew said as she looked at the photo, before revealing that she was sadly picked apart over looks at such a young age.
“I was 10 years old, and I was told by everybody, ‘You don’t look like you did in E.T. You’re too heavy, you’re not blonde enough, you’re not old enough, you’re too young, you’re not tall,” she recalled.
Related: This Photo Of Ariana Grande Next To Tate McRae At The VMAs Is Going Viral Because People Are Genuinely Shocked At Their Height Difference
“Everybody just started getting involved in the way I looked,” she said, adding, “And it had been going on for a few years at this point.”
“The look in the eyes is just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to be for other people,’” she said.
Drew went on to say, “What I’m so relieved about now is that it’s four decades later, I’m 50…I do know what’s important now, and the look in my eyes is so clear.”
Related: Answer These 11 Questions To Find Out Which KATSEYE Member You Are
“It’s nice to know that no matter how low it gets, or how much pressure we feel, or how unproud of ourselves, or how we are not pleasing to someone else, or we’re not fitting into some mold someone created for us…that real, true happiness is just this choice we make,” she added.
Several fans have since flooded Drew with support while praising her for her “authenticity and honesty.” “We’ve always been able to see she was struggling here. What a miracle she is to have become the incredible and happy woman she is!” one person commented.
“Shame on Hollywood!!! You were ten!!! Just a sweet kid doing her thing. You were amazing then and amazing now!” someone said, while another person wrote, “A 10-year-old girl should NEVER have to be pressured by anyone to look a certain way!! What you went through in Hollywood is three times as bad as a regular kid living outside of that bubble.”
Related: 37 Times Celebs Showed Off More Skin Than Usual On The Red Carpet, And Left Little To Our Imagination
“You can tell how much hurt that caused her and how she has carried that with her, since she was young! Look how emotional she gets over a picture of herself at that age! And how sad her eyes look in that picture!” one more comment read.
We love you, Drew! Feel free to share your thoughts down below in the comments.
Also in Celebrity: Allison Williams Was Asked If She Understood Why People Previously “Hated” Her So Much, And Her A+ Response Is Getting Loads Of Praise
Also in Celebrity: Let’s Be Honest, 2025 Was A LOT, So Let’s See How Much Of The Year You Actually Remember
Also in Celebrity: After Being Accused Of Sexual Assault In A Viral TikTok, Joe Gatto Responded