CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavs have been searching for consistency all season, but if there’s one debate that should be officially settled after their dominant 133-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s this: Jaylon Tyson belongs in the starting lineup when Dean Wade is unavailable.

The latest episode of Wine and Gold Talk podcast left no room for interpretation on this matter, with host Ethan Sands making his definitive case: “I think this should not be a conversation anymore. When Dean Wade is not available, Jaylon Tyson is your starting small forward. He is the player that comes out with the intensity. He is the player that comes out with the spacing. He is the player that comes out with the defensive acumen and the body type to be able to guard players like Tyrese Maxey.”

What made Sands’ argument so compelling wasn’t just Tyson’s overall performance but his specific impact on one of the NBA’s most explosive scorers.

BETTING: On On FanDuel , the Cavs’ team total regular season wins line is set at 47.5. Our comprehensive FanDuel Sportsbook review makes it easy to figure out how to use their site. Our in-depth guide to futures betting is here to help you learn more about betting on futures.

Maxey, who entered the game averaging more points per game than Donovan Mitchell, was held to just 14 points on a dismal 31.3% shooting — a direct result of Tyson’s relentless defensive pressure.

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor painted a vivid picture of what made Tyson’s defense so effective: “Every time Tyrese Maxey turned around, Jaylon was there grabbing him, putting his shoulder on him, putting his forearm into him, doing all these things that some of the peskiest defenders in the NBA do on a nightly basis. And it just took Philadelphia out of their rhythm completely.”

It was psychologically devastating defense.

Fedor observed that Maxey appeared completely demoralized by Tyson’s pressure, noting the 76ers guard “just didn’t want to be involved in the Offense, he was exhausted, he was annoyed.”

The All-Star guard repeatedly deferred to teammates, seemingly unwilling to deal with Tyson’s physical brand of defense.

What separates Tyson from other rotation options is what Fedor called “the annoyance factor” — an intangible quality that changes the emotional tenor of a game.

“Jaylon and Dean can set that kind of tone. They can let whoever it is on the other side know this is what it’s going to be all night long. This is what you’re going to have to deal with for 48 minutes. And quite frankly, it didn’t look like Tyrese Maxey wanted to deal with that,” Fedor explained.

The timing of this performance is particularly significant as the Cavs prepare to face Philadelphia again on Friday, and with Dean Wade nearing return from a knee contusion.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson indicated Wade would “probably” return to the starting lineup when healthy, but Tyson’s defensive showcase makes a compelling case even as Wade gets back into rhythm.

Beyond individual matchups, Tyson’s performance highlights a broader philosophical question about what the Cavs need from their starting unit.

While Sam Merrill provides valuable shooting, Tyson and Wade offer something potentially more valuable: a defensive identity that sets the tone from tipoff.

As the Cavs continue battling for position in the Eastern Conference, these lineup decisions take on added significance. The team’s inconsistency has been their biggest struggle this season, but Tyson’s emergence provides a clear template for the kind of defensive intensity needed every night.

For Cavs fans who have followed the team’s search for the right rotation all season, the Wine and Gold Talk podcast offers critical insights into why Tyson’s role should be solidified moving forward.

Want to hear the full breakdown of his defensive masterclass and how it changed the game against Philadelphia? Check out the latest episode for Ethan Sands and Chris Fedor’s complete analysis of the Cavs’ most complete performance of the season.

Here’s the podcast for this week: