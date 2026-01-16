CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavs return to Xfinity Mobile Arena on the second night of a two-game series with a chance to do something they have struggled to do all season. Stack strong performances while stacking wins. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Wednesday’s 133-107 blowout of the 76ers was a glimpse at what this team can look like when effort, physicality and defensive purpose show up from the opening tip.

Friday presents an opportunity to reinforce that standard — even if the circumstances look far from ideal on paper.

Cleveland will be without Max Strus (foot), Dean Wade (knee), Darius Garland (right toe) and Sam Merrill (hand). The absences strip the Cavs of shooting, secondary creation and lineup flexibility. They also remove the safety net.

There’s no surplus talent to lean on early, no waiting to “flip the switch.” If the Cavs are going to control this game, it will have to be with energy, connectivity and defensive urgency from the start.

That reality puts added importance on Kenny Atkinson’s starting lineup, which has the potential to immediately set the tone.

Jaylon Tyson is expected to start again on the wing, and his presence has already shown why he’s become the logical option when Wade and Strus are unavailable. Tyson defends, plays with force, spaces the floor and doesn’t need touches to impact the game — qualities that help balance a lineup built around stars.

The bigger question is how Atkinson chooses to organize the rest of the group.

One option is leaning fully into size and disruption by sliding Donovan Mitchell into the de facto point guard role and pairing Tyson with Nae’Qwan Tomlin alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. That group would prioritize length, activity and defensive pressure against a physically imposing Philadelphia team, potentially allowing Cleveland to dictate terms through effort and rim protection.

The alternative is a more traditional ball-handling look. Inserting Craig Porter Jr. would ease Mitchell’s usage early and provide another organizer, while trusting Lonzo Ball to maintain his productive rhythm off the bench. That path also keeps De’Andre Hunter and Tomlin in their ideal roles, where their physicality and defensive versatility can swing momentum in shorter bursts.

Whichever route Atkinson chooses will say a lot about what the Cavs value in this moment.

Against a long, aggressive 76ers squad, the lineup decision will shape how Cleveland comes out of the gates.

With injuries forcing clarity, the Cavs have a chance to prove that Wednesday wasn’t a one-night spike, but a standard they’re willing to defend.

How to watch the Cavs: See how to watch the Cavs games with this handy game-by-game TV schedule.

Here’s what to know about the matchup:

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Series: Third of four matchups in the regular season.

Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena.

When: 7 p.m. ET.

The point spread: 76ers minus-1.5; O/U 234.5

TV: ESPN & FanDuel Sports Network – Ohio

Injury report

Cavs

Out:

Darius Garland (right great toe; soreness)

Chris Livingston (G League – Two-Way)

Sam Merrill (right hand; sprain)

Max Strus (left foot; Jones fracture surgery)

Luke Travers (G League – Two-Way)

Dean Wade (left knee; contusion)

76ers

Probable:

Joel Embiid (left knee; injury management)

Paul George (left knee; injury management)

Questionable:

Dominick Barlow (back; contusion)

Doubtful:

MarJon Beauchamp (G League – Two-Way)

Johni Broome (G League – On Assignment)

Available: