ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An inch or two of slushy snow has fallen overnight and temps have dropped into the 20s Thursday morning. Areas of snow will be on the increase and change to more localized lake effect towards midday and into Thursday afternoon. With wintry conditions ahead, our Threat Tracker is Yellow for caution today as you head out. Some of the snow may come down hard at times with blowing snow possible as it gets colder through the day. Snow totals into tonight and Friday morning will average 3-6 inches from roughly Routes 5&20 to Rt. 104. Less snow falls to the south. Higher amounts over 6″ closer to Lake Ontario. Snow begins to wind down later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Flakes linger closer to Lake Ontario into early Friday morning. Very cold weather will move in as temps drop into the teens and the feel like windchill will go below zero during the afternoon.
For Friday a few snow showers in the morning near Lake Ontario and then mostly cloudy and cold. No big snow so Threat Tracker is back to green. Winter chill will continue into the weekend with a few snow showers but no impactful amounts expected. Frigid air will arrive next week with readings in the teens and single digits Tuesday and Wednesday next week. Stay tuned to News10 for updates on the Yellow Alert snow, wind and sold for Thursday.
