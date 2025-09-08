Yungblud is keeping Ozzy Osbourne close to his heart.
Over a month after the Black Sabbath member’s death, the “Abyss” singer revealed how he paid homage to the rock legend with his outfit at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7.
“He’s here with me,” Yungblud exclusively told E! News on the red carpet at the UBS Arena. “I’ve got his cross on, Ozzy forever, man.”
The cross necklace—an accessory that Ozzy donned throughout his six-decade career—was on full display as the singer arrived shirtless with just a black leather jacket featuring a fur lining and black leather pants. He completed the look with black leather boots, silver wallet chains, an ornate belt buckle and a bracelet stack. (See all the stars arriving here.)
Along with paying tribute through his ensemble, Yungblud (real name Dominic Harrison) is also set to take the stage at the VMAs alongside Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, as well as Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, for a medley of Ozzy’s greatest hits.