1 dead, 6 injured in West Park crash

WEST PARK, Fla. — Several people were injured and one was killed after they were involved in a crash in West Park.
It happened late Saturday night along Pembroke Road and Southwest 46th Avenue.
According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, there were a total of seven people injured, including several trauma alerts, one of who was a child.
Authorities said they took some of the injured to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and others to Memorial Regional Hospital.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Officials have not released information regarding what led up to the crash.
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