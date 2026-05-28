2 adults, 2 juveniles found dead with gunshot wounds in apparent murder-suicide in North Hills, LAPD says

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two adults and two juveniles were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in North Hills on Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LAPD’s Devonshire Division was called to a home in the 16200 block of Landelius Avenue, where officers reportedly found four victims with gunshot wounds. LAPD later confirmed that two of the victims are adults, and two are juveniles.
Police said they were not looking for any suspects.
AIR7 video from above the neighborhood shows a large response from first responders, including firefighters and law enforcement.
Further details about how the four people are connected or what may have led up to the shooting were not immediately available.
This is a breaking report. Come back to this page for updates.
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
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