Struff vs. Faria Prediction at the Roland Garros - Thursday, May 28

On Thursday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 80 in the world) faces Jaime Faria (No. 115) in the Round of 64 at the Roland Garros.
Faria has -190 odds to defeat Struff (+145).
Roland Garros Info
Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Jaime Faria Prediction & Odds
Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:
And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|Jaime Faria
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Jaime Faria Stats Comparison
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|Jaime Faria
|80
|World Rank
|115
|7-12
|2026 Match Record
|14-5
|21-25
|2026 Set Record
|31-18
|6.4
|2026 Aces Per Match
|5.3
|38
|2026 Break Points Won
|45
How to Bet on Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Jaime Faria
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