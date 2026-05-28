Struff vs. Faria Prediction at the Roland Garros - Thursday, May 28

On Thursday, Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 80 in the world) faces Jaime Faria (No. 115) in the Round of 64 at the Roland Garros.

Faria has -190 odds to defeat Struff (+145).

Roland Garros Info

  • Tournament: The Roland Garros
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Thursday, May 28
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

    • Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Jaime Faria Prediction & Odds

    Using the moneyline for this match as a prediction, here’s the implied chance each player has to win the match:

  • Jaime Faria: 65.5%
  • Jan-Lennard Struff: 40.8%

    • And then the actual odds each player has to win this match and the tournament:

    Jan-Lennard Struff Jaime Faria
    +145 Odds to Win Match -190

    Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Jaime Faria Stats Comparison

    Jan-Lennard Struff Jaime Faria
    80 World Rank 115
    7-12 2026 Match Record 14-5
    21-25 2026 Set Record 31-18
    6.4 2026 Aces Per Match 5.3
    38 2026 Break Points Won 45

    How to Bet on Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Jaime Faria

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