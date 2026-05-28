Vanessa Kirby Seen Sprinting Through Intense New Movie Scenes in New York - Just Jared - Celebrity News and Gossip

Vanessa Kirby and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are back on set.
The co-stars were spotted filming scenes for their upcoming sci-fi thriller Liminal on Tuesday (May 26) in Brooklyn, New York, with cameras capturing what appeared to be several high-intensity action sequences.
For the shoot, Vanessa, 38, wore a black bodysuit and was seen sprinting through several scenes. In one sequence, Vanessa‘s character appeared to be positioned on top of another actor, as if she’d just tackled him.
Yahya, 39, was dressed in a gray jacket layered over a red jacket, paired with brown pants, sunglasses, and a large backpack. Several photos also appeared to show Yahya‘s character restraining Vanessa‘s character during an action-packed moment.
Liminal is based on the graphic novel Telepaths by J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting, and Brian Reber.
The story “takes place in a world where a tenth of the population suddenly gains telepathic powers as a result of electromagnetic disturbance. Subsequently, newly telepathic Boston police find themselves contending with a faction, led by a wrongly convicted prisoner, who are trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets.”
Liminal is being developed by Apple Studios, with Louis Leterrier directing and Justin Rhodes writing the screenplay. An official release date has not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, Vanessa is set for a major year on the big screen. The actress will reprise her role as Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 19. Watch the teaser!
Posted To:Candid Photos Liminal Movies Vanessa Kirby Yahya Abdul Mateen Ii
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