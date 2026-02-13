2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates from Milan Cortina

American snowboarder Chloe Kim fell just short of history at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.
Kim, who was trying to become the first snowboarder to win three straight Olympic gold medals with a victory in the women’s halfpipe final, looked to be well on track after an 88.00 in her first run. A fall in her second run left her vulnerable, however, and 17-year-old South Korean Choi Ga-on took advantage, scoring a 90.25 in her third run. Kim was unable to overcome that deficit, falling in her third run.
The preliminary round for men’s ice hockey began with the U.S. and Canada among countries in action. The U.S. team hasn’t won gold in men’s Olympic hockey since 1980, but this year it’s gold medal or bust. “That’s the expectation,” captain Auston Matthews said. Both the U.S. and Canada got started on the right foot in their openers, winning 5-1 and 5-0, respectively.
MORE: Medal tracker | Full schedule of events | Olympics 101
Below are the top moments from Thursday’s events.