21Shares Make XRP Price Prediction for 2026

As 2026 begins, XRP is positioned for potential price appreciation. This outlook is supported by the launch of spot exchange-traded funds, the rollout of a new stablecoin, and expanding tokenization capabilities on its ledger.

That upside, however, isn’t guaranteed. XRP’s performance will depend on sustained regulatory clarity in the US and whether investor demand for XRP-linked products remains strong enough to outweigh rising competition.

A recent report by asset manager 21Shares predicted that XRP has a 30% chance of reaching $2.69 in 2026, a scenario it described as the bull case.

This prediction hinged on several successful milestones that XRP and, more generally, Ripple, have achieved in 2025.

Following the August 2025 conclusion of a multi-year Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) litigation that effectively lifted a legal cloud from the asset’s head, XRP reopened to the public, unlocking access to US-based institutions, banks, and payment companies.

Only after that legal clarity was established did US XRP spot ETFs receive SEC approval.

XRP amassed $1.3 billion following its spot ETF launch. Source: 21Shares.

According to Matt Mena, a crypto researcher at 21Shares, this launch fundamentally rewrote the asset’s demand profile. Within a month of launching, these ETFs amassed over $1.3 billion in assets under management.

“A key fact that many do not realize is that the XRP ETFs set a world-record, they hold the record for the largest consecutive period of net inflows regardless of asset class, meaning beating out stocks, commodities, bonds, and even Bitcoin – with over 50-days of consecutive net inflows,” Mena told BeInCrypto, adding, “This is an insane fact and shows just how durable the XRP ETF inflows hae been post-launch.”

Besides its ETF, XRP has seen other product launches that have served as a catalyst for growth.

By 2030, 21Shares estimated that global finance will operate on hybrid rails that seamlessly combine tokenized bank deposits, regulated fiat-backed stablecoins, and interoperable settlement layers.

Against the backdrop of a tokenizing global financial system, Mena described the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a neutral settlement layer bridging liquidity, speed, and compliance.

Recent activity on the network has increasingly focused on its programmable infrastructure. This enables institutions to issue and manage complex real-world assets (RWAs), such as bonds and equities.

Meanwhile, the performance of XRP’s stablecoin, RLUSD, as a liquidity vehicle has reinforced 21Shares’ view that XRP has further upside potential, provided adoption continues to scale.