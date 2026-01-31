Sturmay, Black advance as Page playoff brackets set for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results.

Christina Black loves her native Nova Scotia but she didn’t want to go home just yet.

Black and Alberta’s Selena Sturmay advanced to the 3/4 Page playoff of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with wins Friday evening in qualifying games. Black downed Taylour Stevens 11-6 in an all-Nova Scotia matchup and Sturmay rolled past Manitoba’s Beth Peterson 10-4.

“We just want to play as many games as possible so just let us keep playing,” said Black outside the locker room at Paramount Fine Foods Centre. “I don’t want to go home (Saturday). Now I don’t have to.”

Sturmay and Black will face each other in the national women’s curling championship’s Page 3/4 playoff Saturday afternoon. Canada’s Kerri Einarson and Manitoba’s Kaitlyn Lawes will meet in the Page 1/2 playoff that evening.

“We definitely know that we’re in a position where we’ve got to just keep winning, but we’re grateful to be here,” said Sturmay. “We’re grateful to have a chance to to represent Canada.

“We’re just ready to leave it all out there.”

The winner of Saturday’s showdown between Einarson and Lawes goes straight to the tournament’s final. The loser will play the winner of the Page 3/4 game between Sturmay and Black in Sunday’s semifinal.

Black said her rink will have to stay level-headed against Sturmay’s team.

“Stay calm, and, you know, it’s a long game,” said Black. “We’ve just gotta play like we can, and be patient.

“They’re a really good team, so try to keep it close and be able to win it in the end.”

Einarson beat Peterson 8-5 in a playoff qualifier Friday afternoon, while Lawes beat Black 8-6 on her final throw.

Einarson or Rachel Homan have been finalists at the Tournament of Hearts final each of the past nine years. Homan, the reigning national champion, is missing this year’s event because she’s representing Canada at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Both of the evening draw games ended in handshakes.

Black opened up with four points in the first end and it seemed like Stevens was going to answer back with five in the second. However, Stevens missed her takeout attempt, instead ejecting one of her own rocks and leaving Black’s closer to the button for a single.

“I was like, ‘Well, good thing we’re up four. Hopefully we only give up five,”‘ laughed Black afterwards. “But I’ve been there before, so it’s fine, you know?

“I was like, ‘oh, I’ll just keep it entertaining anyway, if that happens.’ But luckily for us, it didn’t, and we were able to maintain a lead.”

Black had three more doubles after that to pull ahead 11-4 after seven ends. Stevens scored a double in the eighth end before conceding.

It was the first time two teams from Nova Scotia reached the national championship’s playoff round.

“I mean, how cool is this? Two Nova Scotia teams made the playoffs, first time ever,” said Black, who briefly got choked up when speaking about it with reporters. “It’s just, I’m so proud. Us little Nova Scotians, we can do it.”

On the C Sheet, Peterson scored two in the first end but then Sturmay swept her away, getting two, three, three, and a single in successive ends. Sturmay and Peterson exchanged singles in the sixth, seventh, and eighth ends before shaking hands at 10-4.

Canada skip Kerri Einarson watches her stone during her team’s session against British Colombia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (The Canadian Press)

With nearly 24 hours off before they meet in the Page 1/2 playoff, Einarson and Lawes both were looking forward to a mental reset.

“I think just getting some family time in and maybe having a drink,” said Einarson with a laugh. “Just relaxing. We play marbles, so we do that in the evening.”

Lawes said that after a brief break, she and her team would start to strategize for their game against Einarson.

“We’ll just try and debrief the game and talk about what we need to do going forward,” said Lawes, adding that she’ll watch the evening games so she knows how the ice plays at that time of day. “I just want to put my feet up and enjoy this win now, but we’ll regroup and come up with a plan for the next game.”