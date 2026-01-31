Surprising Name Rumoured For WWE Royal Rumble 2026 (WWE News)

WWE

Could AAA’s Mr. Iguana appear in Saturday’s 30-man Royal Rumble match? WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select is reporting that the colourful star is in Saudi Arabia. It was Fightful Espanol who leaked word on that part of the story though. If he’s in Riyadh, then Iguana could well take part in the titular bout on WWE‘s latest PLE.

Mr. Iguana last appeared for the promotion at NXT Deadline on 6 December 2025. There, he lost an NXT North American Title match to reigning champ Ethan Page. Before that, Iguana had been turning heads via WWE’s work with AAA, and had even appeared on the 18 August edition of flagship show Raw.

On the women’s side, NXT names such as Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have been rumoured as possible entrants. None of this has been confirmed, of course, and there’s a solid chance that the pair would be cast as surprise inclusions. Michael Cole and other company announcers would feign shock at seeing them try to make their mark in the Rumble.

This wasn’t included in Fightful’s write up, but both Ruca and Vice have impressed NXT chiefs with their recent work. Sol, in particular, has already made the jump up to main roster matches here or there, but a full time promotion surely can’t be too far away.

This Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE is shaping up nicely. In addition to both 30-wrestler specials, WWE will put on a possible retirement match for AJ Styles vs. Gunther, and Drew McIntyre defends his WWE Title against perpetual underdog Sami Zayn.