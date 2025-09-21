Best Clash Royale Decks for the Dragon Hunt Event (Image via Supercell)

The best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event utilize an exciting twist of spawning dragons from eggs in the middle of the arena. Success requires strategic decks that can control these dragons while maintaining constant tower pressure. Based on the top-performing decks from June to September 2025, here are the five best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event, complete with all eight cards, individual elixir costs, and average elixir cost to give you a competitive advantage.

Listed below are the 5 best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event:

1. Royal Recruits Evolution with Goblin Cage and Royal Hogs for Arena Control

Royale Recruits (Image via Supercell)

Deck Cards and Elixir Costs: • Royal Recruits Evolution (7) • Goblin Cage Evolution (4) • Electro Spirit (1) • Fireball (4) • Barbarian Barrel (2) • Flying Machine (4) • Zappies (4) • Royal Hogs (4)Average Elixir Cost: 3.75Deck Strategy:This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event. It blends sturdy defense with aggressive offense. Royal Recruits Evolution and Goblin Cage Evolution control the arena and absorb enemy pressure, while Royal Hogs serve as the primary win condition. Fireball and Barbarian Barrel manage swarms, and Flying Machine plus Zappies tackle aerial threats. Electro Spirit adds cheap stun utility, slowing dragons and enemy troops. With a balance of high-impact and low-cost cycle cards, this deck excels in controlling dragon spawns while pressuring towers.

2. Royal Giant Evolution Paired with Electro Dragon and Monk for Sustained Pushes

Royale Giant Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Deck Cards and Elixir Costs: • Royal Giant Evolution (6) • Electro Dragon Evolution (5) • Electro Spirit (1) • Fireball (4) • Barbarian Barrel (2) • Fisherman (3) • Monk (5) • Guards (3)Average Elixir Cost: 3.6Deck Strategy:Royal Giant Evolution applies constant range pressure while Electro Dragon Evolution provides splash damage and air control. Monk and Fisherman manipulate enemy positioning and halt pushes. Electro Spirit and Barbarian Barrel cycle quickly while stunning enemies and clearing swarms. Guards add sturdy frontline defense, and Fireball is perfect for both offense and defense. This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event and is ideal for players seeking a mix of steady pushes and flexible control over dragons and enemy troops.

3. Miner Cycle Deck with Evolution Cannon and Goblinstein for Fast Control

Cannon Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Deck Cards and Elixir Costs: • Ice Spirit Evolution (1) • Cannon Evolution (3) • Skeletons (1) • Goblinstein (5) • Miner (3) • The Log (2) • Magic Archer (4) • Tornado (3)Average Elixir Cost: 2.75Deck Strategy:A quick and efficient control deck, Miner Cycle uses Miner to chip away at towers while Cannon Evolution tanks enemy attacks. Goblinstein complements with a heavy ground assault, and Magic Archer provides lane control with piercing shots. Tornado and The Log work together for crowd control, grouping enemies into splash damage. Ice Spirit and Skeletons help kite dragons and cycle cards rapidly. The low average elixir cost ensures fast rotations and precise control of dragon eggs in the arena.

4. Lumberjack Evolution and Giant Beatdown Deck with Double Prince Support

Lumberjack Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Deck Cards and Elixir Costs: • Lumberjack Evolution (4) • Zap Evolution (2) • Prince (5) • Rage (2) • Bomber (2) • Mega Minion (3) • Lightning (6) • Giant (5)Average Elixir Cost: 3.625Deck Strategy:This beatdown deck is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event and it uses Giant pushes combined with Lumberjack and Prince for high offensive pressure. Lightning clears defensive buildings and grouped enemies, while Zap Evolution and Rage accelerate attacks and reset Inferno units. Bomber and Mega Minion provide reliable splash defense. This setup thrives on sustained lane pressure, effectively managing dragon threats while forcing opponents to respond to multiple big threats simultaneously.

5. Evolution Goblin Giant Deck with Double Prince and Phoenix for Aggressive Pressure

Goblin Giant Evolution (Image via Supercell)

Deck Cards and Elixir Costs: • Goblin Giant Evolution (6) • Zap Evolution (2) • Prince (5) • Dark Prince (4) • Phoenix (4) • Guards (3) • Arrows (3) • Rage (2)Average Elixir Cost: 3.6Deck Strategy:This is a powerhouse deck and one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Dragon Hunt event. It relies on combining strong offense with resilient defense, Goblin Giant Evolution tanks damage, while Prince and Dark Prince provide devastating single-target and splash damage. Phoenix handles aerial threats and synergizes with the deck’s evolving strategy. Guards and Arrows manage swarms, and Zap and Rage enable quick cycles and empowered pushes. This deck overwhelms opponents with continuous double-prince pressure, maintaining strong card synergy throughout the match.