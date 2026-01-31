5 of Asia’s overlooked Unesco wonders, in Macau, Bali, South Korea, India and Japan

Beyond the most prominent Unesco World Heritage sites in Asia, such as the Taj Mahal and Angkor Wat, there are many others deserving of attention. There may be fewer foreign visitors at India’s 1,500-year-old cave temple complex, in Japan’s demon-riddled sacred forest and around Macau’s historic centre, yet each has its own charms.
Here are five of Asia’s most underappreciated Unesco wonders.
Historic Centre of Macao
The site, added to Unesco’s register in 2005, comprises 22 buildings and public spaces on the Macanese peninsula. Stand-outs include the elegant 19th century Dom Pedro V Theatre; Senado Square; Macau’s oldest temple, A-Ma, built in 1488; the ruins of the 17th century Saint Paul’s College; and the hilltop Monte Fort.
Unesco lauds the Historic Centre as an outstanding example of cultural and architectural interplay: “Chinese design features are adapted in Western style buildings and vice versa.”