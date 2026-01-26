'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Debuts Top 3 Series Launch On HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms debuted to 6.7M U.S. cross-platform viewers in the three days after premiering on HBO and HBO Max.
Warner Bros. Discovery says that makes the latest Game of Thrones spinoff a Top 3 series launch in the history of its streaming platform (where most of the HBO audience generally comes from these days) but did not reveal which other two series were in its company.
That spells good news for HBO, since the network has already renewed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for Season 2, which is set to premiere next year.
This is not quite as strong as the Season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon, which opened to 7.8M viewers across linear and streaming platforms in 2024 (and marked a pretty steep decline from the first season). HBO has since altered its viewership reporting practices, most often revealing three-day or seven-day viewership rather than just the premiere-night audience.
HBO now tends to emphasize the long-tail audience for series as well, often touting episodic viewership averages over a month or more as the series progresses. So, more insights into the performance of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are likely to come as the series continues. Third party data providers like Luminate and Nielsen may also provide insights, particularly the former, which publishes a list of the Top 50 TV series on streaming every week.
Set a century before the events of Game of Thrones and 72 years after House of the Dragon, A Knight of Seven Kingdom follows two unlikely heroes wandering Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.
Season 1 cast also includes Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks. Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks. Martin and Ira Parker are co-creators/executive produces, with the latter serving as showrunner. Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis also executive produce; Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith direct.