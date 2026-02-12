Adam Pascal Will Direct Premiere of Feels Like the First Time—The Foreigner Musical

Rent Tony nominee Adam Pascal will direct the premiere of Feels Like the First Time—The Foreigner Musical, which will play 11 performances at the Little Theatre on Long Island University’s Brookville campus April 17–26.
The collaboration between the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and LIU’s Post Theatre Company will feature a book by Stephen Garvey (The Bardy Bunch, Five Golden Rings), orchestrations and arrangements by David Abbinanti (Heartbreak Hotel, Saturday Night Fever: The Musical), and choreography by Lorna Ventura (The Other Americans, Destiny of Desire). The cast of 26, which will be announced at a later date, will primarily include LIU students with a few professional actors.
Set in 1985, Feels Like the First Time follows an ordinary suburban family whose lives are turned upside down
when they win an MTV sweepstakes: a weekend visit from
rock icon Simon Bash, capped by a private concert in their backyard. The score includes such Foreigner favorites as “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Hot-Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and more.
Director Pascal said in a statement, “This new show represents everything I love about making
theatre—great music, fun storytelling, and meaningful collaboration.
Partnering with Foreigner,
Tilles Center, and LIU Post Theatre Company to develop a brand-new
musical in an academic setting creates a rare and powerful environment
where artists and students are building something together from the
ground up.”
Founding Foreigner member Al Greenwood adds, “The songs of Foreigner and a Broadway-style musical fit well together. Our songs tell stories ,and they complement the story of this musical rather well. It’s beyond
exciting for me to see the songs we created years ago come to life in
another art form. I am thrilled with the show Adam and the LIU team have
created, and I know our fans will be, too.”
The creative team also includes musical director Mark Christine, scenic designer Anthony Freitas, lighting designer Chris D’Angelo, costume designer Matsy Stinson, production coordinator Sean Richards, casting directors Jamibeth Margolis and Meredith Hoddeson, and production stage manager Alyssa Williams.
Pascal has also been seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman: The Musical, Disaster!, Something Rotten!, Memphis, Chicago, and Aida. He serves as Long Island University’s inaugural 2025-2026 Artist-in-Residence.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, the rock band Foreigner, which has sold more than 80 million albums, features Luis Carlos Maldonado on lead vocals and guitar, Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, lead guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums, and John Roth on guitar.
Feels Like the First Time—The Foreigner Musical is produced under Long Island University’s New Works Initiative, established by Tom Dunn.
Tickets will go on sale February 13 by visiting TillesCenter.org/FLTFT.